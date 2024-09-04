Qrvey Receives Dresner Advisory Services 2024 Industry Excellence Awards in Business Intelligence

The prestigious awards come on the heels of achieving a perfect recommended score from its customers three years in a row in Dresner Advisory Services' 2024 Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Qrvey, the first and only embedded analytics platform built specifically for SaaS products, has been named an Overall Leader for BI (Business Intelligence) in Dresner Advisory's 2024 Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study. The awards result from the detailed study that evaluates 24 BI competitors across a strict 33-criteria assessment using direct feedback from customers. Qrvey was also recognized as "Best in Class" for a number of measures.

Qrvey Logo

The "Overall Leader" award recognizes Qrvey as a vendor "who demonstrates excellence across all categories of measurement: product/technology, sales and service, value, and confidence." Additionally, the firm was cited "Best in Class" for understanding business/needs, responsiveness, follow up after the sale, support continuity of personnel, time to resolve problems, consulting professionalism, product knowledge, experience, continuity, and value.

"It's very satisfying to see Qrvey recognized for the superior experience we bring to our clients," said Arman Eshraghi, CEO of Qrvey. "Because our focus has always been solely on the embedded use case, we're able to excel in those areas that ensure a successful integration of the technology into multi-tenant SaaS applications. This type of integration is a multi-dimensional task that requires firms to consider multiple perspectives across their business." Eshraghi continued, "From data engineering to UI/X, from DevOps to security, and across all of the critical business aspects including pricing, packaging, and distribution, we provide our clients with both the technology and advisory assistance that ensures not only a positive customer experience, but a profitable one as well."

Howard Dresner, founder of Dresner Advisory Services, said, "Our vendor ratings are driven completely by customer input, which is what makes our assessments and the resulting awards so valuable. Weighing users' firsthand experience with their vendors provides an unbiased picture of a vendor's relationship with their customers, and we offer hearty congratulations to Qrvey on once again achieving leadership in BI in 2024."

Qrvey is an embedded analytics platform that allows SaaS companies to rapidly add modern analytics that are easily configurable for all types of users. By using Qrvey's platform to create an embedded analytics layer within their products, SaaS software firms can deliver greater value, unlock new revenue streams, and ensure greater customer loyalty. Unlike traditional BI solutions, which typically require integrating numerous, separate functions, Qrvey delivers a complete, no-code, end-to-end platform that deploys entirely within their customers' cloud environments, allowing engineering teams to lower the time and cost of development, deployment, and maintenance. It is the first and only analytics platform built specifically for cloud-native environments, leveraging a cloud-native architecture to offer rapid deployment of advanced analytics in any type of data-driven app. With Qrvey, product teams can "Build Less and Deliver More."

