Phesi Receives Frost & Sullivan's Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Revolutionizing Clinical Development with Its Trial Accelerator Platform

Phesi's Trial Accelerator Platform empowers trial sponsors to make informed decisions swiftly, expediting drug development timelines while upholding the highest standards of data integrity and patient-centricity

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has recognized Phesi with the 2024 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award after analyzing the AI-enabled clinical trial design industry. Phesi delivers clinical development analytical products and services to biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. Employing cutting-edge technologies, the company offers the world's largest contextualized clinical development database through its Trial Accelerator platform, alongside sophisticated patient-centric analytics tools. Phesi aggregates global data and develops integrated algorithms to analyze patient data, trial protocols and execution strategies to optimize trial designs for improved outcomes. Its AI-driven solutions for clinical trial simulation, patient profiling, program and protocol design, trial execution, and digital twins, support life sciences companies in accelerating drug development and commercialization.

Frost & Sullivan presents this annual award to a company that has developed pioneering technology that not only enhances current products but enables the development of new products and applications.

Aarti Siddhesh Chitale, healthcare senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "We are pleased to recognize Phesi as the deserving recipient of the Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. Phesi has revolutionized clinical development with its industry-leading Trial Accelerator Platform. By empowering sponsors and equipping them with advanced analytics and contextualized data, Phesi is enabling clients in pharmaceutical and biotech firms to improve efficiency in trial design and execution."

"For two decades, we've been supporting the clinical development industry to adopt a data-driven approach that accelerates innovation," commented Dr Gen Li, CEO and Founder, Phesi. "This award from Frost & Sullivan is reflective of our ongoing efforts to help the industry conduct smarter trials to achieve faster cures for patients in need. Trial Accelerator drives unrivaled precision and insight and delivers a comprehensive patient view from the outset, enabling sponsors to optimize trial design, reduce patient burden, and select investigator sites and countries with precision across all indications and patient subpopulations. Using patient-centric data to inform and optimize trial protocol design will lay the groundwork to successfully deploy external control arms and digital twins, minimizing the burden on patients and investigators even further. Our future-proof platform will eventually lead to replacing clinical trial control arms with digital twins."

The SaaS AI-driven Trial Accelerator consolidates patient data from 120 million individuals globally in more than 4,000 indications. Clients are equipped with insight across all indications at a granular level, including subpopulations driven by medical need and medical profile. Phesi's platform and services also equip sponsors with the tools to utilize study and control arm data, and to create digital twins. The Health Check and Trial Rescue service identifies and resolves issues to ensure seamless progression of clinical trials. Using Trial Accelerator, Phesi evaluates trial synopses, protocols or amendments from patient, country, investigator sites, and KOL perspectives; offering insights on crucial design elements to address persistent clinical trial challenges. Given that Phase III trial protocols undergo an average of 3.3 significant amendments, incurring costs of up to $1.5 million per trial, Phesi's innovative approach offers a cost-effective solution for optimizing trial efficiency and success. Its unique industry position and ability to provide digital twins and external control arms distinguish it from competitors, as do its precise and comprehensive datasets.

"Phesi guides clients towards innovative trials and faster cures, solidifying its status as a trailblazer in AI-enabled patient centric data software services. Trial Accelerator has consistently been proven to minimize amendments and shorten cycle times, helping companies deliver lifesaving medicines to patients. We believe Phesi is poised to shape the future of healthcare through its data-driven innovation and patient-centric outlook," added Norazah Bachok, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Phesi is a global provider of AI-powered patient-centric data analytics, and clinical development products and solutions to the biopharmaceutical industry. The company's integrated offerings cover the entire clinical development process - from development planning and indication assessment to protocol evaluation, site selection, and trial implementation management. Phesi has the world's largest and most dynamic real-time clinical development database; delivering patient-centric data science that enables biopharmaceutical companies to predict and optimize clinical development outcomes in any indication. Its database integrates data from 90,000 sources; consisting of records from 120+ million patients, 485,000+ curated clinical trials, 604,000 completed research projects, 4.2 million physicians, 600,000 investigator sites in 195 countries, and 4,000+ disease indications. Phesi delivers data, insights and answers, enabling smarter trials and faster cures.

