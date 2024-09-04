Pharma Targeting celebrates a year of growth and milestones amid industry challenges

Customised consultancy and revolutionary 3 Step Model brings global growth for company and its booming client base

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharma Targeting, the bespoke research house exclusively working with pharma and biotech service providers, is proud to announce a year of significant achievements despite the challenges faced by the industry.

Founded by Anil Kumar, an immunologist turned entrepreneur, Pharma Targeting - part of The Targeting Group - partners with global clients to deliver comprehensive business development strategies using a revolutionary 3 Step Model, which identifies and secures high-value, first-to-market opportunities. Their approach is designed to ensure clients get in front of 70+ decision-makers annually, whilst saving both time and money.

Key highlights from the year include:

10-year milestone: Pharma Targeting proudly celebrated their 10th anniversary, a decade of connecting thousands of service providers and driving success within the pharmaceutical industry. This milestone underscores their long-standing commitment to innovation and industry leadership.

Record sales: Pharma Targeting achieved a record year for sales, comfortably doubling the number of clients they serve. This growth is a testament to their team's dedication, the trust their clients place in them, and their ability to deliver exceptional results.

Expansion into consumer space: Leveraging their expertise in the pharmaceutical sector, The Targeting Group expanded into the consumer space with the launch of FMGC Targeting and Partner Identifier. These initiatives are already making a significant impact by bridging connections between pharma and biotech companies.

Team growth and development: This year Pharma Targeting saw a significant increase in headcount and staff promotions, with their global workforce nearly tripling. They are now just shy of 40 employees in Argentina and the UK, with nearly 300 people across the globe. Reflecting their commitment to nurturing talent and rewarding excellence.

Adaptation and client support: In response to evolving market dynamics, Pharma Targeting implemented a comprehensive restructure across their account management and consultancy divisions to better support clients, which remain at the forefront of their operations.

Social responsibility initiatives: Pharma Targeting remain deeply committed to giving back to the community. They have made significant contributions to improving local communities in India by providing water aid and donating computers to support education and development in these areas.

As they move into the next phase of their journey, Pharma Targeting remain committed to innovation, excellence, and delivering unparalleled value to their clients. With a solid foundation, an expanding team, and new ventures on the horizon, Pharma Targeting are well-positioned for continued success in the coming years.

For more information about Pharma Targeting, visit: www.pharmatargeting.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pharma-targeting-celebrates-a-year-of-growth-and-milestones-amid-industry-challenges-302237821.html