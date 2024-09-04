Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024
04.09.2024 15:06 Uhr
CADAR APPOINTS RALPH SIMONS AS CEO TO HELM FINE JEWELRY BUSINESS

Simons has a storied career building luxury consumer brands

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City-based fine jewelry brand CADAR today announced the appointment of Ralph Simons as chief executive officer, effective September 1, 2024.

Ralph Simons, Chief Executive Officer, CADAR

"Ralph's impressive career demonstrates his ability to develop effective growth strategies that align with our aspirations for CADAR," said Michal Kadar, founder and creative director. "I look forward to expanding our reach as we continue crafting distinctive, exquisite designs for our discerning clientele."

A seasoned executive in the luxury industry, Simons previously served as president and global commercial director at Frederique Constant, CEO at Chopard North America, and most recently CEO at TANE Mexico 1942.

"I am honored and humbled to step into the role of CEO," said Simons. "CADAR's unwavering commitment to excellence, and reputation for vibrant, modern, and timeless design, attracted me to this incredible opportunity. I am eager to collaborate with the talented team at CADAR to achieve new milestones for the brand."

Avraham Kadar, co-founder and chairman of the board added, "We are confident Ralph will position CADAR as a star in our industry."

ABOUT CADAR

Founded in 2015 in New York City by visionary fashion designer Michal Kadar and her husband, Avraham Kadar, CADAR is celebrated for its innovative, art-forward jewelry designs and unparalleled craftsmanship. One of the most compelling luxury brands in the fine jewelry industry, CADAR has received numerous accolades, including for Michal Kadar as an FGI Rising Star in the fine jewelry category, Best in Gold at COUTURE and Gold Design of the Year in the inaugural Town & Country Magazine Jewelry Awards. A celebrity favorite, CADAR is available at a growing selection of authorized retail partners and luxury boutiques across North America, including Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Marissa Collections, Broken English, Mitchell's Stores, Bernie Robbins, June Simmons, Elizabeth Anthony, and Reinhold, as well as through the CADAR e-boutique at cadar.com. In the spring of 2025, the first CADAR flagship boutique will open its doors in New York City's Meatpacking District.

Contact:
Talia Janofsky
talia@cadar.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2495560/Ralph_Simons.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2345901/Cadar_Wordmark_Black_RGB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cadar-appoints-ralph-simons-as-ceo-to-helm-fine-jewelry-business-302237475.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
