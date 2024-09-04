Anzeige
HUMAN Security, Inc: HUMAN and Opera Ads Partner to Enhance CTV Advertising Security at Scale

HUMAN's best-in-class pre-bid detection and mitigation solution is now integrated into Opera Ads to protect CTV marketplace traffic and integrity

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2024, the global cybersecurity leader in protecting enterprises by disrupting bot attacks, client-side threats, and digital fraud and abuse - today announced that Opera, dedicated to delivering safe high-quality experiences through its advertising platform Opera Ads, will leverage HUMAN as its pre-bid detection and mitigation solution to ensure the security and integrity of its Connected TV (CTV) traffic. This integration helps Opera Ads enhance the protection of its extensive omni-channel marketplace, which connects with a vast global audience across e-commerce, gaming, and over 35 other verticals, ensuring fraud prevention in its inventory.

CTV presents streaming services and brands with a massive opportunity to engage with 238.3 millionU.S. consumers in 2025 through compelling content and advertising. Healthy CTV ecosystems, however, require a protected advertising supply chain in which brands work together to collectively ensure fraud is recognized, addressed and eliminated as quickly as possible.

"Opera Ads' extensive omni-channel marketplace manages a diverse inventory portfolio supported by rigorous monitoring and verification processes," said Marcio de Barros, Vice President of Adtech at Opera Ads. "As Opera Ads handles over 400 billion requests daily and the CTV market continues to expand, this integration with HUMAN will play a crucial role in safeguarding users' online experiences and maintaining the integrity of the broader advertising ecosystem."

HUMAN will provide fraud analytics and pre-bid detection services for Opera, particularly focusing on CTV. As the CTV market grows rapidly, robust and scalable security measures are essential, as CTV's unique challenges - such as limited on-device measurement and reliance on server communication - require advanced protection. HUMAN's Ad Fraud Defense, which has been protecting against emerging digital ad threats for over 12 years, delivers the most accurate protection against sophisticated bot attacks. Leveraging its extensive experience, global visibility from examining over 20 trillion interactions per week, and industry relationships, HUMAN is well-equipped to successfully stop CTV-based fraud operations.

"HUMAN Security makes the internet safer and more trustworthy at every interaction, including those within the advertising supply chain," said Rick Holtman, VP Sales, Media Security at HUMAN. "We are thrilled to partner with Opera Ads to support their global mission to protect high-quality inventory from malicious and invalid traffic."

About HUMAN
HUMAN is a cybersecurity company that protects organizations by disrupting bot attacks, digital fraud and abuse. We leverage modern defense to disrupt the economics of cybercrime by increasing the cost to cybercriminals while simultaneously reducing the cost of collective defense. Today we verify the humanity of more than 20 trillion digital interactions per week across advertising, marketing, e-commerce, government, education and enterprise security, putting us in a position to win against cybercriminals. Protect your digital business with HUMAN. To Know Who's Real, visit www.humansecurity.com.

About Opera Ads
Opera Ads, the advertising platform by global web innovator Opera, powers advertising with extensive reach, user-centric engagement, and dedicated global support. It fuels monetization and user engagement through a comprehensive suite of products that includes a demand-side platform.

Contact information:
Masha Krylova, Director of Communications
masha.krylova@humansecurity.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42cd2fef-dae1-45a1-809c-03eddc42a568


