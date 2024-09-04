

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the sell-off seen over the course of the previous session, stocks may see further downside in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.4 percent.



A continued decrease by shares of Nvidia (NVDA) may weigh on Wall Street, as the AI darling is slumping by 1.6 percent in premarket trading after plummeting by 9.5 percent in Tuesday's session.



The market leader remains under pressure after a report from Bloomberg said the U.S. Justice Department has sent subpoenas to Nvidia and other companies as it seeks evidence that the chipmaker violated antitrust laws.



Citing people familiar with the investigation, Bloomberg said the DOJ is now sending legally binding requests that oblige recipients to provide information after previously delivering questionnaires to companies.



Concerns about the outlook for the U.S. economy may also continue to weigh on the markets following yesterday's disappointing readings on manufacturing activity.



Economic worries contributed to the sell-off by stocks in early August, and traders may be nervous the markets recovered too quickly amid the lingering possibility of a U.S. recession.



On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing the U.S. trade deficit increased to its largest in over two years in the month of July.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $78.8 billion in July from a revised $73.0 billion in June.



Economists had expected the trade deficit to climb to $79.0 billion from the $73.1 billion originally reported for the previous month.



While slightly narrower than expected, the trade deficit in July marked the largest gap since the deficit reached $81.2 billion in June 2022.



The increase in the size of the trade deficit came as the value of imports surged by 2.1 percent, while the value of exports rose by 0.5 percent.



Not long after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release a separate report on new orders for manufactured goods in the month of July. Factory orders are expected to spike by 4.7 percent in July after tumbling by 3.3 percent in June.



The Labor Department is also due to release its report on job openings in the month of July. Job openings are expected to slip to 8.10 million in July after edging down to 8.18 million in June.



Later in the day, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in each of the twelve Fed districts.



Stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading day on Tuesday, with the major averages more than offsetting the strong gains posted last Friday. With the steep drop, the Dow pulled back well off the record closing high set in Friday's session.



The major averages climbed off their worst levels going into the close but continued to post significant losses. The Nasdaq plunged 577.33 points or 3.3 percent to 17,136.30, the S&P 500 dove 119.47 points or 2.1 percent to 5,528.93 and the Dow tumbled 626.15 points or 1.5 percent to 40,936.93.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plummeted by 4.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1.1 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.0 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.5 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are edging down $0.04 to $70.30 a barrel after plummeting $3.32 to $70.34 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $2,517.30, down $5.70 compared to the previous session's close of $2,523. On Tuesday, gold dipped $4.60.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 145.01 yen compared to the 145.48 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1045 compared to yesterday's $1.1043.



