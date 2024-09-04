Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue and due to exercise of Restricted Share Units (RSU)

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 6 September 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Name: TORM A ------------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 94,909,826 shares (USD 949,098.26) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 364,874 shares (USD 3,648.74) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 95,274,700 shares (USD 952,747) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription price: USD 35.78 - 352,152 shares (directed issue) DKK 157.80 - 12,722 shares (RSU) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: USD 0.01 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: TRMD A ------------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 120191 ------------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66