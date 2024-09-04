Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
WKN: A2AGBV | ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 | Ticker-Symbol: 1T4
Tradegate
04.09.24
15:18 Uhr
30,760 Euro
+0,020
+0,07 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
TORM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TORM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,98031,12015:35
31,00031,10015:35
04.09.2024 15:22 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue and due to exercise of Restricted Share Units (RSU)

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and
official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 6 September 2024 in
the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         GB00BZ3CNK81                
------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         TORM A                   
------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 94,909,826 shares (USD 949,098.26)     
------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        364,874 shares (USD 3,648.74)       
------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  95,274,700 shares (USD 952,747)      
------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  USD 35.78 - 352,152 shares (directed issue)
            DKK 157.80 - 12,722 shares (RSU)      
------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      USD 0.01                  
------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      TRMD A                   
------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     120191                   
------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
