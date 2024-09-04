EQS-Ad-hoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Investment/Real Estate

Luxembourg, 4 September 2024



CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG") and IMMOFINANZ AG ("IMMOFINANZ") will start negotiations regarding the potential sale of 28,241,094 shares in S IMMO AG (approx. 38.37%) held by CPIPG to IMMOFINANZ.



A transaction would be at arms' length and at a fair market price, taking into account the cash compensation of EUR 22.05 per share to be paid to the minority shareholders of S IMMO pursuant to the initiated squeeze-out procedure. Based on the squeeze out compensation per share announced by IMMOFINANZ, the aggregate upper limit amounts to about EUR 623 million. CPIPG is expected to offer a possibility of long-term financing to IMMOFINANZ for a portion of the purchase price, as well as potential discount.



CPIPG expects the transaction to be completed before end of September 2024.



