Kymanox and SHL Medical Enter a Non-Exclusive Strategic Partnership Agreement to Support Delivery of Modern Medicines

Collaboration Provides Streamlined Communications and Efficiencies to Pharmaceutical and Biotech Manufacturers Commercializing SHL Drug Delivery Solutions

Morrisville, North Carolina USA, and Zug, Switzerland, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymanox Corporation ("Kymanox"), a professional services company exclusively serving life sciences, and SHL Medical AG ("SHL"), a world-leading solutions provider of advanced drug delivery systems, announced today that they have signed a non-exclusive strategic partnership agreement. This collaboration establishes a reciprocal preferred partnership between the two industry leaders, combining Kymanox's extensive professional services offering and combination products expertise and SHL's innovative drug delivery solutions, including autoinjectors, pen injectors, and specialty delivery systems for large-volume and high-viscosity formulations.

Recognizing the importance of early engagement, the partnership aims to streamline communication and cooperation between the parties, ultimately adding significant value and efficiency to the drug delivery, development, and commercialization process. The partnership will allow SHL to recommend Kymanox as a trusted professional services firm, renowned for its comprehensive and holistic services spanning early development to commercialization and beyond. Kymanox customers choosing SHL as their device partner will enjoy the collective benefits of this collaboration, including access to shared resources, expertise, and the collective commitment of both companies to deliver high-quality, patient-centric solutions, with each of the organizations focusing on their respective strengths.

"SHL recognizes the importance of fostering relationships between leading players in the drug delivery industry, as no single company can address the complexities of the pharmaceutical landscape alone," said Markus Puusepp, Chief Growth Officer at SHL Medical. "We are excited to solidify our strategic partnership with Kymanox, as their unparalleled experience in supporting product commercialization complements SHL's commitment to providing cutting-edge drug delivery solutions. Our collaboration is a testament to the shared vision of bringing high-quality device solutions to the market efficiently."

The non-exclusive partnership allows Kymanox to continue forging relationships with device manufacturers, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and fill-finish providers in the industry. This collaboration is part of Kymanox's vision of creating a dynamic network of leading life sciences organizations as "Kymanox Preferred Partners", promoting shared learning and continuous improvement, and building a comprehensive support system across all stages of drug development and the product lifecycle. For SHL Medical, the partnership enhances its Alliance Management Program, further bolstering the company's vertically integrated business model by facilitating customer engagement with other key players within the drug delivery ecosystem and providing customers seamless access to a full network of solutions and services. Through this strategic alliance, both companies aim to enhance their respective offerings and drive innovation in the life sciences industry.

Matt Neighoff, Chief Commercial Officer at Kymanox, stated, "Kymanox is proud to continue its strategic collaborations within the healthcare industry, exemplified by the strengthened partnership with SHL, a leader in the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced drug delivery solutions. This agreement demonstrates the companies' joint commitment to supporting our customers on their journey to deliver innovative medicines to patients. We have seen how similar strategic partnerships have helped streamline development projects for our clients and reduced cost and risk. Together, we aim to empower pharmaceutical and biotech companies, ensuring high-quality products reach patients swiftly and efficiently because patients deserve better."

About Kymanox:

Kymanox has proven, collaborative, end-to-end solutions that help bring Life Science products to the market - and keep them there. We are a global professional services organization that supports comprehensive drug development with integrated science, engineering, compliance (e.g., QA/RA), and technical project management. Our work across small and large molecules, medical devices, and combination products affords us a wholly unique advantage. With our diverse team of experts, Kymanox helps clients navigate commercialization challenges that arise throughout a product's life cycle - from early development to post-market - with optimized safety, quality, efficacy, and accessibility. We strive to advance Life Science innovation through insightful solutions and collaboration…because patients deserve better. Kymanox was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina USA. Kymanox is backed by WestView Capital Partners, a Boston-based growth equity firm.

For more information, visit https://www.kymanox.com/

About SHL Medical:

As a world-leading solutions provider of advanced drug delivery systems, SHL Medical is the partner of choice for many leading pharma and biotech companies. Driven by our company purpose - Enabling Patients' Independence - we offer patient-centric solutions for the design, development, and manufacturing of autoinjectors, pen injectors, as well as innovative specialty delivery systems for large-volume and high-viscosity formulations. We also offer final assembly, labeling, and packaging solutions for our drug delivery systems.

In response to the rising trend in home therapy, SHL has increased developmental work in the digital healthcare sector to help improve the drug delivery ecosystem.

Located across Switzerland, Taiwan, Sweden, and the US, our global team of experts collaborate seamlessly as one team in utilizing our comprehensive in-house manufacturing capabilities. Our solutions offer customization and optimization for each project while proactively weaving sustainability-driven measures into our designs and processes to contribute to a cleaner earth.

For additional information, visit www.shl-medical.com

