BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK), a German remote access provider for computers and other devices, announced on Wednesday that it has extended the contract with Chief Financial Officer Michael Wilkens by three years.



The new contract is scheduled to expire in August 2027.



Wilkens had joined the company's Board in September 2022.



