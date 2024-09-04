Jaguar Health, Inc.: New Innovators with Jane King Interview with Jaguar Health CEO Lisa Conte Spotlights Company's Near-Term Commercial & Development Milestones

Click here to view interview video

Paramount near-term activities include planned October 2024 commercial launch of FDA-approved oral mucositis prescription product Gelclair® and results from independent, investigator-initiated trials of crofelemer for rare diseases

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar") today announced that a new Innovators with Jane King video interview of Lisa Conte, Jaguar's founder, president, and CEO, is available and can be viewed by clicking here.

"Our paramount near-term activities are our planned October 2024 commercial launch of the FDA-approved oral mucositis prescription product Gelclair in the U.S. and progressing our rare disease development business," said Conte.

Jaguar, with strong leadership and participation from Jaguar family companies Napo Pharmaceuticals and Napo Therapeutics, is supporting multiple investigator-initiated proof-of-concept (POC) studies of crofelemer for the rare disease indications of microvillus inclusion disease (MVID) and short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF) in the US, EU, and Middle East/North Africa (MENA) regions, with results expected by the end of 2024 and throughout 2025. Additionally, the company expects to enroll first patients for two global phase 2 studies for these same indications - MVID and SBS-IF - in Q4 2024. Enrollment in the POC study of crofelemer in Abu Dhabi in pediatric patients with MVID or SBS-IF is expected to begin shortly, with results expected in Q4 2024.

Conte continued, "In accordance with the guidelines of specific EU countries, published data from POC investigations and phase 2 studies in such rare diseases could support early patient access to crofelemer for these debilitating conditions in those countries. Additionally, we are continuing our analysis of our pivotal phase 3 OnTarget trial of crofelemer for prophylaxis of cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD). As announced, we are collaborating with our clinical and scientific advisers to evaluate the significance of the clinically meaningful results identified in patients with breast and lung cancer in the initial data from OnTarget, as we plan to engage in discussions with the FDA to explore the possible pathway of approval to make crofelemer available to breast and lung cancer patients for CTD."

