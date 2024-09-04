

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department showed a modest decrease by job openings in the U.S. in the month of July.



The Labor Department said job openings edged to 7.67 million in July from a downwardly revised 7.91 million in June.



Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 8.10 million from the 8.18 million originally reported for the previous month.



The report said hires were little changed over the month at 5.5 million, while total separations increased to 5.4 million.



Within separations, quits and layoffs and discharges were both little changed at 3.3 million and 1.8 million, respectively.



