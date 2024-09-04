Seasoned data science expert Suzanne Valentine joins Pricefx as new Director of Pricing AI

Pricefx, the global leader in cloud pricing software, today announced PricingAI, encompassing a full range of AI technologies, from industry-leading generative AI for intuitive insight discovery, to modular and customizable optimization for rapid activation. This composable AI optimization is built on Pricefx's scalable cloud workbench which is the foundation for modular science "bricks" that provide configurations which are productized into high-impact use cases or Accelerators. Customers using composable AI optimization from Pricefx enjoy the industry's fastest time-to-value with unparalleled flexibility, while ensuring transparency and data sharing across the entire pricing process.

Pricefx's platform handles end-to-end model operations and deployment in business workflows and is the foundation for the Pricing AI stack. The swappable and adjustable science bricks from Pricefx or the customer provide discrete modeling capability that supports a specific pricing need such as negotiation guidance or product recommendation. In practice, customers can augment Pricefx science bricks with their own data science or swap a standard science brick, such as segmentation, with their own custom science. Customers can leverage up to 10 different Accelerators available on the Pricefx Marketplace to speed deployment and time-to-value.

"PricingAI by Pricefx is a comprehensive AI tool set that gives our customers options to quickly get started with productized pricing science, the ability to quickly customize with bring your own science capabilities, and the intuitive ease of use with generative AI," said Ronak Sheth, Chief Executive Officer at Pricefx. "Based on a proven platform that offers transparency and scalability, Pricefx's composable AI optimization offers the industry's fastest time-to-value and largest overall value while delivering unparalleled flexibility to own your pricing science at scale for long-term adoption."

To lead this effort, Pricefx has named Suzanne Valentine as Director of Pricing AI. In her role, Valentine will lead a team of pricing scientists to ensure customer value through pricing innovation. Valentine brings more than 25 years of experience in enterprise software and AI-powered merchandising analytics. Previously, Valentine was head of data science at Meta where she led teams of 30-100 data scientists to set strategy for and measure effectiveness of efforts to drive business use of Meta's advertising products.

Valentine has also held data science and analytics positions at IBM, Demandtec, and Procter Gamble. Her executive and managerial expertise spans developing and scaling complex algorithms, collaborating with cross-functional partners to design and build impactful analytical software solutions, growing and supporting data science teams, and championing company culture initiatives such as philanthropy and diversity. Valentine has been an invited speaker at technology conferences across the U.S. and holds more than a dozen patents.

"Our industry leading technology, coupled with our outstanding workplace culture, continues to attract top talent from across the technology industry. Bringing in Suzanne to lead our pricing AI initiatives underscores our commitment to building industry-leading AI optimization for pricing teams across the globe," added Sheth. "We are excited to have her expertise and remarkable talents on board at Pricefx to further our AI leadership. Her rich experience and industry knowledge will be a huge asset to the company and our customers."

PricingAI by Pricefx was announced at the company's flagship pricing leadership and customer summit Accelerate 2024 today in Atlanta where more than 500 pricing leaders and in?uencers from global, cutting-edge companies will gather.

Follow Pricefx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/price-f-x-/

X: https://twitter.com/price_fx

About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in AI SaaS pricing software, offering an end-to-end platform solution that is fast to implement, flexible to configure, and friendly to learn and use. Since pioneering cloud-native pricing technology more than a decade ago, its leading AI price optimization and management capabilities deliver the industry's fastest time-to-value with activation in 6 months or less and the industry's highest average ROI of 7,000% in the first 12 months from activation. Pricefx's award-winning solution is focused on productized industry use cases proven to solve the most common and complex pricing challenges for large enterprise B2B companies in manufacturing, distribution, process engineering, and select other verticals. It is the leading AI price optimization and management platform that enterprises rely on to dynamically Plan, Price, and Profit. Pricefx's business model is entirely based on fairness, and the satisfaction and loyalty of their customers is recognized by years of leading rankings among customer review forums. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240904297849/en/

Contacts:

Cathy Summers

Summers PR

cathy@summers-pr.com

+1 (415) 483-0480