FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4 September 2024

Director/PDMR Shareholding

On 4 September 2024, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified that on 3 September 2024 the following directors acquired shares at £1.569 per share in the Company following the investment of the final dividend (paid by the Company on 23 August 2024):

Name of director Number of ordinary shares acquired

Ryan Mangold, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer 200

Anthony Green, Employee Director 41

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries

Vanessa Estella

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0)7890 422877

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ryan Mangold 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each GB0003452173 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares as a result of the reinvestment of dividend income c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.569 200 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 200 £313.86 e) Date of the transaction 3 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

