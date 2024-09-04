Authorium Awarded $1.2 Million SBIR Phase II Contract for AI-Enhanced Procurement

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Authorium, the cloud-based technology platform that automates and improves complex government processes, announces it has been selected by AFWERX for an SBIR Phase II contract in the amount of $1.2 million focused on AI-enhanced procurement for rapid deployment of defense technologies and FAR/DFARS compliance to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF).





Authorium brandmark

This is the Authorium brandmark





The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution.

The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and with this month's award, Authorium will continue the journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"Authorium is at the forefront of supplying government teams with the technology they need to improve operations and increase efficiency," said Jay Nath, Co-CEO of Authorium. "We are honored to provide compliant AI-driven procurement solutions to enable the Air Force to streamline readiness and response efforts in support of our nation's security."

"Today's award announcement is an Authorium milestone and demonstrates confidence in our ability to support the missions of our armed forces," said Kamran Saddique, Co-CEO of Authorium. "Across the United States, state and local agencies trust us to help manage over $35 billion in public programs and services, and we look forward to delivering our exceptional service and innovation to the Air Force."

The views expressed are those of Authorium and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Authorium

Authorium combines compliance, productivity, and collaboration functionality in one end-to-end platform to consolidate siloed legacy applications in government. We unlock data hidden within documents to power data-driven decision-making and support other critical operational systems.

Designed for government agencies with complex processes, such as procurement, budgeting, policies, HR, and grant management, our platform ensures regulatory compliance, facilitates collaboration and visibility, and increases agency efficiency - freeing up staff for higher-value work. Authorium's deep institutional knowledge and real-world government experience are unparalleled by other companies. Learn more at authorium.com.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit https://afresearchlab.com/.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,100 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

Contact Information

Authorium Press

Head of Marketing

marketing@authorium.com

877-757-4982

Josh Goldstein

Head of Business Development

josh@authorium.com

301-221-2789

SOURCE: Authorium

View the original press release on newswire.com.