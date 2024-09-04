Regulatory News:

Ikonisys SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancers through a unique, fully automated solution for medical analysis laboratories, today announces that the preparatory documents for the General Meeting of September 25, 2024 will be made available to the public. The meeting will be held at 2 pm at the offices of the Jeantet law firm, 11, street Galilée 75116 Paris.

The notice of meeting serving as a convening notice including the agenda as well as the procedures for participating in and voting at the Meeting was published in the Bulletin of Legal Announcements (BALO) on August 21, 2024.

Documents and information relating to the Combined General Meeting, as well as the single voting form, are available on the Company's investor website, in the "Shareholders" section.

Any shareholder may obtain the documents referred to above under the conditions set out in Articles R.225-88 and R.225-89 of the Commercial Code by sending a written request to the Company's registered office at 62, RUE DE CAUMARTIN, 75009 PARIS.

Shareholders may vote:

in person on the day of the General Meeting with an admission card;

by post

or by proxy.

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20® and Ikoniscope20max® platforms, fully-automated solutions designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.ikonisys.com

