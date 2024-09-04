Anzeige
Mazda North American Operations: Mazda Reports August Sales Results

Second Best-Ever Month in U.S. Sales History

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total August sales of 41,259 vehicles, an increase of 36.7 percent compared to August 2023. Year-to-date sales totaled 283,611 vehicles sold; an increase of 16 percent compared to the same time last year. With 28 selling days in August, compared to 27 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 31.9 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 7,481 vehicles in August, an increase of 30 percent compared to August 2023.

August 2024 sales highlights include:

  • Best-ever August AND second best-ever month U.S. sales history with 41,259 vehicles sold.
  • Best August sales of CX-30 with 7,940 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever sales of CX-50 with 8,668 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever sales of CX-90 with 6,024 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever sales of CX-70 with 1,352 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported August sales of 8,443 vehicles, an increase of 57.4 percent compared to August last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 48,408 vehicles sold; an increase of 26.6 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported August sales of 8,452 vehicles, an increase of 53 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 61,220 vehicles sold; an increase of 32 percent compared to the same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations
 Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, and Threads.





























Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date


















August

August

YOY %

% MTD


August

August

YOY %

% MTD





2024

2023

Change

DSR


2024

2023

Change

DSR

















Mazda3

3,661

2,611

40.2 %

35.2 %


25,447

20,732

22.7 %

21.0 %




Mazda 3 Sdn

2,000

1,596

25.3 %

20.8 %


14509

11,229

29.2 %

27.3 %




Mazda 3 HB

1,661

1,015

63.6 %

57.8 %


10938

9,503

15.1 %

13.4 %

















Mazda6

0

0

-

-


0

0

-

-

















MX-5 Miata

727

733

(0.8) %

(4.4) %


5,235

6,966

(24.8) %

(25.9) %




MX-5

387

347

11.5 %

7.5 %


2423

3,727

(35.0) %

(35.9) %




MXR

340

386

(11.9) %

(15.1) %


2812

3,239

(13.2) %

(14.4) %

















CX-3

-

0

-

-


-

0

-

-




CX-30

7,940

6,630

19.8 %

15.5 %


67841

52,378

29.5 %

27.6 %




CX-5

12,887

13,649

(5.6) %

(9.0) %


95531

106,113

(10.0) %

(11.3) %




CX-9

-

9

-

-


4

17,428

(100.0) %

(100.0) %




CX-50

8,668

2,602

233.1 %

221.2 %


51912

28,302

83.4 %

80.8 %




MX-30

0

6

(100.0) %

(100.0) %


-

100

-

-




CX-70

1,352

0

-

-


3328

0

-

-




CX-90

6,024

3,934

53.1 %

47.7 %


34313

12567

173.0 %

169.1 %




CARS

4,388

3,344

31.2 %

26.5 %


30,682

27,698

10.8 %

9.2 %




TRUCKS

36,871

26,830

37.4 %

32.5 %


252,929

216,888

16.6 %

14.9 %

















TOTAL

41,259

30,174

36.7 %

31.9 %


283,611

244,586

16.0 %

14.3 %






























*Selling Days

28

27




207

204












































SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

© 2024 PR Newswire
