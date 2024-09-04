AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B- (Fair) from B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to "bb-" (Fair) from "bb" (Fair) of Custodian and Allied Insurance Limited (CAIL) (Nigeria). Concurrently, these Credit Ratings (ratings) have been withdrawn as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best's interactive rating process. At the time of the withdrawal, these ratings were under review with negative implications.

The ratings reflect CAIL's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management. The ratings also consider drag from its parent company, Custodian Investment Plc, which AM Best considers to be of lower credit quality.

The rating downgrades reflect the deterioration in CAIL's risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), which declined to the very strong level at year-end 2023. Challenging economic conditions in Nigeria, which resulted in the material devaluation of the Nigerian naira in the first half of 2023, increased the company's asset risk and led to greater issuer concentrations within its fixed-income portfolio.

The ratings maintain their under review with negative implications status due to the uncertainty regarding the magnitude of the impact that further devaluation of the Nigerian naira has had on CAIL's risk-adjusted capitalisation during the first half of 2024.

