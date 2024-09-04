Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024
04.09.2024 19:00 Uhr
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

4 September 2024

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

(the 'Company')


Result of Annual General Meeting

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 4 September 2024, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

Resolutions

Votes

For

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes Cast

Votes

Withheld

1. To receive the Financial Statements and Reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 March 2024.

52,435

99.06%

497

0.94%

52,932

26.47%

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2024.

52,333

98.99%

535

1.01%

52,868

26.43%

3. To approve the payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2024 of £51.50 per Ordinary Share.

52,917

99.92%

41

0.08%

52,958

26.48%

4. To elect Mr David MacLellan as a Director of the Company.

51,561

97.67%

1,231

2.33%

52,792

26.40%

5. To re-elect Mr Nicholas Allan as a Director of the Company

51,177

96.94%

1,615

3.06%

52,792

26.40%

6. To re-elect Ms Vivien Gould as a Director of the Company.

51,289

97.18%

1,490

2.82%

52,779

26.39%

7. To re-elect Mr Roger Lambert as a Director of the Company.

48,940

92.57%

3,929

7.43%

52,869

26.43%

8. To re-elect Mr Michael Lindsell as a Director of the Company.

51,963

98.21%

945

1.79%

52,908

26.45%

9. To re-elect Ms Helena Vinnicombe as a Director of the Company.

51,339

97.27%

1,440

2.73%

52,779

26.39%

10. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which Financial Statements are laid before the Company.

52,680

99.60%

212

0.40%

52,892

26.45%

11. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor of the Company.

52,678

99.60%

214

0.40%

52,892

26.45%

12. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.

52,303

99.00%

530

1.00%

52,833

26.42%

13. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. (Special Resolution)

52,797

99.69%

166

0.31%

52,963

26.48%

14. To authorise the sale of treasury shares. (Special Resolution)

52,704

99.66%

181

0.34%

52,885

26.44%

15. That the Directors be permitted to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. (Special Resolution)

52,364

99.06%

496

0.94%

52,860

26.43%

A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Notes:

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.

As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of Ordinary Shares of 75p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 200,000.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism and can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.ltit.co.uk

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will also be filed at Companies House.

Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Notice of Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Victoria Hale, Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 3170 8732

info@frostrow.com


