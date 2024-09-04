DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 04-Sep-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- \Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 4 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 90,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 406.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 392.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 398.4562p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,921,043 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,125,407.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 04/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 90,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 398.4562

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 1152 394.00 08:23:28 00071230330TRLO0 XLON 1397 393.50 08:23:29 00071230331TRLO0 XLON 47 394.00 08:23:29 00071230332TRLO0 XLON 1092 392.50 08:31:47 00071230777TRLO0 XLON 15000 393.00 08:33:10 00071230863TRLO0 XLON 400 392.50 08:35:42 00071230987TRLO0 XLON 860 393.00 08:37:12 00071231037TRLO0 XLON 591 393.00 08:37:12 00071231038TRLO0 XLON 1323 393.00 08:37:12 00071231039TRLO0 XLON 921 393.00 08:37:12 00071231040TRLO0 XLON 1305 393.00 08:37:27 00071231050TRLO0 XLON 134 393.00 08:37:27 00071231051TRLO0 XLON 1325 393.00 08:37:31 00071231070TRLO0 XLON 604 393.00 08:37:31 00071231071TRLO0 XLON 1210 393.00 08:37:31 00071231072TRLO0 XLON 190 393.00 08:37:31 00071231073TRLO0 XLON 442 393.00 08:38:42 00071231132TRLO0 XLON 48 393.00 08:38:42 00071231133TRLO0 XLON 642 393.00 08:38:42 00071231134TRLO0 XLON 1200 393.00 08:39:08 00071231155TRLO0 XLON 57 393.00 08:39:08 00071231156TRLO0 XLON 1206 392.00 08:55:35 00071231863TRLO0 XLON 35 392.00 08:55:35 00071231864TRLO0 XLON 1051 393.00 09:22:48 00071233013TRLO0 XLON 500 393.00 09:23:11 00071233076TRLO0 XLON 541 393.00 09:23:11 00071233078TRLO0 XLON 1439 393.00 09:23:11 00071233081TRLO0 XLON 1577 393.00 09:23:11 00071233084TRLO0 XLON 702 394.50 09:29:59 00071233468TRLO0 XLON 250 397.50 09:41:44 00071234093TRLO0 XLON 945 397.50 09:41:44 00071234094TRLO0 XLON 1245 397.00 09:49:56 00071234419TRLO0 XLON 774 397.00 09:50:32 00071234452TRLO0 XLON 1052 397.00 09:57:46 00071234670TRLO0 XLON 1169 395.50 10:21:37 00071235472TRLO0 XLON 1250 394.50 10:23:01 00071235498TRLO0 XLON 128 399.00 10:53:10 00071236411TRLO0 XLON 1181 399.00 10:53:10 00071236412TRLO0 XLON 22 399.00 10:53:10 00071236413TRLO0 XLON 1 399.00 10:53:10 00071236414TRLO0 XLON 18 399.00 10:53:10 00071236415TRLO0 XLON 1 399.00 10:53:10 00071236416TRLO0 XLON 250 398.50 10:53:28 00071236426TRLO0 XLON 500 398.50 10:53:28 00071236427TRLO0 XLON 250 398.50 10:53:28 00071236428TRLO0 XLON 23 398.50 10:53:53 00071236435TRLO0 XLON 1059 398.00 10:55:34 00071236482TRLO0 XLON 1122 400.00 11:04:38 00071236801TRLO0 XLON 1250 399.50 11:06:01 00071236831TRLO0 XLON 177 399.50 11:06:01 00071236832TRLO0 XLON 270 399.50 11:06:01 00071236833TRLO0 XLON 177 399.50 11:06:01 00071236834TRLO0 XLON 101 399.50 11:06:01 00071236835TRLO0 XLON 202 399.50 11:06:01 00071236836TRLO0 XLON 867 399.50 11:12:31 00071236934TRLO0 XLON 217 399.50 11:12:31 00071236935TRLO0 XLON 277 402.00 11:38:18 00071237783TRLO0 XLON 702 402.00 11:38:18 00071237784TRLO0 XLON 1161 401.00 11:39:55 00071237898TRLO0 XLON 1071 403.00 12:05:14 00071238808TRLO0 XLON 1236 402.00 12:05:18 00071238809TRLO0 XLON 709 403.50 12:25:54 00071239556TRLO0 XLON 250 403.50 12:25:54 00071239557TRLO0 XLON 234 403.50 12:25:54 00071239558TRLO0 XLON 8 403.50 12:25:54 00071239559TRLO0 XLON 1188 404.50 12:41:55 00071240457TRLO0 XLON 1053 405.50 12:58:38 00071241198TRLO0 XLON

