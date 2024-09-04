Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
04.09.24
15:29 Uhr
4,700 Euro
-0,020
-0,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
04.09.2024 19:01 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Sep-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
\Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 4 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 
July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            90,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            406.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            392.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            398.4562p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,921,043 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,125,407.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 04/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 90,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 398.4562

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
1152               394.00      08:23:28          00071230330TRLO0      XLON 
1397               393.50      08:23:29          00071230331TRLO0      XLON 
47                394.00      08:23:29          00071230332TRLO0      XLON 
1092               392.50      08:31:47          00071230777TRLO0      XLON 
15000               393.00      08:33:10          00071230863TRLO0      XLON 
400                392.50      08:35:42          00071230987TRLO0      XLON 
860                393.00      08:37:12          00071231037TRLO0      XLON 
591                393.00      08:37:12          00071231038TRLO0      XLON 
1323               393.00      08:37:12          00071231039TRLO0      XLON 
921                393.00      08:37:12          00071231040TRLO0      XLON 
1305               393.00      08:37:27          00071231050TRLO0      XLON 
134                393.00      08:37:27          00071231051TRLO0      XLON 
1325               393.00      08:37:31          00071231070TRLO0      XLON 
604                393.00      08:37:31          00071231071TRLO0      XLON 
1210               393.00      08:37:31          00071231072TRLO0      XLON 
190                393.00      08:37:31          00071231073TRLO0      XLON 
442                393.00      08:38:42          00071231132TRLO0      XLON 
48                393.00      08:38:42          00071231133TRLO0      XLON 
642                393.00      08:38:42          00071231134TRLO0      XLON 
1200               393.00      08:39:08          00071231155TRLO0      XLON 
57                393.00      08:39:08          00071231156TRLO0      XLON 
1206               392.00      08:55:35          00071231863TRLO0      XLON 
35                392.00      08:55:35          00071231864TRLO0      XLON 
1051               393.00      09:22:48          00071233013TRLO0      XLON 
500                393.00      09:23:11          00071233076TRLO0      XLON 
541                393.00      09:23:11          00071233078TRLO0      XLON 
1439               393.00      09:23:11          00071233081TRLO0      XLON 
1577               393.00      09:23:11          00071233084TRLO0      XLON 
702                394.50      09:29:59          00071233468TRLO0      XLON 
250                397.50      09:41:44          00071234093TRLO0      XLON 
945                397.50      09:41:44          00071234094TRLO0      XLON 
1245               397.00      09:49:56          00071234419TRLO0      XLON 
774                397.00      09:50:32          00071234452TRLO0      XLON 
1052               397.00      09:57:46          00071234670TRLO0      XLON 
1169               395.50      10:21:37          00071235472TRLO0      XLON 
1250               394.50      10:23:01          00071235498TRLO0      XLON 
128                399.00      10:53:10          00071236411TRLO0      XLON 
1181               399.00      10:53:10          00071236412TRLO0      XLON 
22                399.00      10:53:10          00071236413TRLO0      XLON 
1                 399.00      10:53:10          00071236414TRLO0      XLON 
18                399.00      10:53:10          00071236415TRLO0      XLON 
1                 399.00      10:53:10          00071236416TRLO0      XLON 
250                398.50      10:53:28          00071236426TRLO0      XLON 
500                398.50      10:53:28          00071236427TRLO0      XLON 
250                398.50      10:53:28          00071236428TRLO0      XLON 
23                398.50      10:53:53          00071236435TRLO0      XLON 
1059               398.00      10:55:34          00071236482TRLO0      XLON 
1122               400.00      11:04:38          00071236801TRLO0      XLON 
1250               399.50      11:06:01          00071236831TRLO0      XLON 
177                399.50      11:06:01          00071236832TRLO0      XLON 
270                399.50      11:06:01          00071236833TRLO0      XLON 
177                399.50      11:06:01          00071236834TRLO0      XLON 
101                399.50      11:06:01          00071236835TRLO0      XLON 
202                399.50      11:06:01          00071236836TRLO0      XLON 
867                399.50      11:12:31          00071236934TRLO0      XLON 
217                399.50      11:12:31          00071236935TRLO0      XLON 
277                402.00      11:38:18          00071237783TRLO0      XLON 
702                402.00      11:38:18          00071237784TRLO0      XLON 
1161               401.00      11:39:55          00071237898TRLO0      XLON 
1071               403.00      12:05:14          00071238808TRLO0      XLON 
1236               402.00      12:05:18          00071238809TRLO0      XLON 
709                403.50      12:25:54          00071239556TRLO0      XLON 
250                403.50      12:25:54          00071239557TRLO0      XLON 
234                403.50      12:25:54          00071239558TRLO0      XLON 
8                 403.50      12:25:54          00071239559TRLO0      XLON 
1188               404.50      12:41:55          00071240457TRLO0      XLON 
1053               405.50      12:58:38          00071241198TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2024 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
