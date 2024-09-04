DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 04-Sep-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- \Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 4 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 90,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 406.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 392.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 398.4562p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,921,043 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,125,407.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 04/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 90,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 398.4562

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 1152 394.00 08:23:28 00071230330TRLO0 XLON 1397 393.50 08:23:29 00071230331TRLO0 XLON 47 394.00 08:23:29 00071230332TRLO0 XLON 1092 392.50 08:31:47 00071230777TRLO0 XLON 15000 393.00 08:33:10 00071230863TRLO0 XLON 400 392.50 08:35:42 00071230987TRLO0 XLON 860 393.00 08:37:12 00071231037TRLO0 XLON 591 393.00 08:37:12 00071231038TRLO0 XLON 1323 393.00 08:37:12 00071231039TRLO0 XLON 921 393.00 08:37:12 00071231040TRLO0 XLON 1305 393.00 08:37:27 00071231050TRLO0 XLON 134 393.00 08:37:27 00071231051TRLO0 XLON 1325 393.00 08:37:31 00071231070TRLO0 XLON 604 393.00 08:37:31 00071231071TRLO0 XLON 1210 393.00 08:37:31 00071231072TRLO0 XLON 190 393.00 08:37:31 00071231073TRLO0 XLON 442 393.00 08:38:42 00071231132TRLO0 XLON 48 393.00 08:38:42 00071231133TRLO0 XLON 642 393.00 08:38:42 00071231134TRLO0 XLON 1200 393.00 08:39:08 00071231155TRLO0 XLON 57 393.00 08:39:08 00071231156TRLO0 XLON 1206 392.00 08:55:35 00071231863TRLO0 XLON 35 392.00 08:55:35 00071231864TRLO0 XLON 1051 393.00 09:22:48 00071233013TRLO0 XLON 500 393.00 09:23:11 00071233076TRLO0 XLON 541 393.00 09:23:11 00071233078TRLO0 XLON 1439 393.00 09:23:11 00071233081TRLO0 XLON 1577 393.00 09:23:11 00071233084TRLO0 XLON 702 394.50 09:29:59 00071233468TRLO0 XLON 250 397.50 09:41:44 00071234093TRLO0 XLON 945 397.50 09:41:44 00071234094TRLO0 XLON 1245 397.00 09:49:56 00071234419TRLO0 XLON 774 397.00 09:50:32 00071234452TRLO0 XLON 1052 397.00 09:57:46 00071234670TRLO0 XLON 1169 395.50 10:21:37 00071235472TRLO0 XLON 1250 394.50 10:23:01 00071235498TRLO0 XLON 128 399.00 10:53:10 00071236411TRLO0 XLON 1181 399.00 10:53:10 00071236412TRLO0 XLON 22 399.00 10:53:10 00071236413TRLO0 XLON 1 399.00 10:53:10 00071236414TRLO0 XLON 18 399.00 10:53:10 00071236415TRLO0 XLON 1 399.00 10:53:10 00071236416TRLO0 XLON 250 398.50 10:53:28 00071236426TRLO0 XLON 500 398.50 10:53:28 00071236427TRLO0 XLON 250 398.50 10:53:28 00071236428TRLO0 XLON 23 398.50 10:53:53 00071236435TRLO0 XLON 1059 398.00 10:55:34 00071236482TRLO0 XLON 1122 400.00 11:04:38 00071236801TRLO0 XLON 1250 399.50 11:06:01 00071236831TRLO0 XLON 177 399.50 11:06:01 00071236832TRLO0 XLON 270 399.50 11:06:01 00071236833TRLO0 XLON 177 399.50 11:06:01 00071236834TRLO0 XLON 101 399.50 11:06:01 00071236835TRLO0 XLON 202 399.50 11:06:01 00071236836TRLO0 XLON 867 399.50 11:12:31 00071236934TRLO0 XLON 217 399.50 11:12:31 00071236935TRLO0 XLON 277 402.00 11:38:18 00071237783TRLO0 XLON 702 402.00 11:38:18 00071237784TRLO0 XLON 1161 401.00 11:39:55 00071237898TRLO0 XLON 1071 403.00 12:05:14 00071238808TRLO0 XLON 1236 402.00 12:05:18 00071238809TRLO0 XLON 709 403.50 12:25:54 00071239556TRLO0 XLON 250 403.50 12:25:54 00071239557TRLO0 XLON 234 403.50 12:25:54 00071239558TRLO0 XLON 8 403.50 12:25:54 00071239559TRLO0 XLON 1188 404.50 12:41:55 00071240457TRLO0 XLON 1053 405.50 12:58:38 00071241198TRLO0 XLON 1216 404.50 12:58:48 00071241228TRLO0 XLON 178 405.00 13:06:51 00071241504TRLO0 XLON 972 405.00 13:06:51 00071241505TRLO0 XLON 1214 405.00 13:06:51 00071241506TRLO0 XLON 1060 403.00 13:20:49 00071241981TRLO0 XLON 436 402.00 13:30:43 00071242331TRLO0 XLON 1199 404.00 13:51:34 00071243151TRLO0 XLON 1094 403.00 13:53:16 00071243252TRLO0 XLON 1121 402.00 13:53:49 00071243292TRLO0 XLON 88 404.00 14:11:06 00071244138TRLO0 XLON 690 404.00 14:11:06 00071244139TRLO0 XLON 309 404.00 14:11:06 00071244140TRLO0 XLON 1185 403.50 14:20:39 00071244464TRLO0 XLON 1223 404.00 14:37:31 00071245240TRLO0 XLON 1272 403.50 14:40:33 00071245433TRLO0 XLON 22 403.50 14:40:33 00071245434TRLO0 XLON 1071 405.00 14:52:07 00071246096TRLO0 XLON 627 405.00 14:52:07 00071246097TRLO0 XLON 159 405.00 14:52:07 00071246098TRLO0 XLON 965 404.50 14:55:19 00071246214TRLO0 XLON 212 404.50 14:55:28 00071246217TRLO0 XLON 309 402.00 15:00:27 00071246547TRLO0 XLON 500 402.00 15:00:27 00071246548TRLO0 XLON 234 402.00 15:00:27 00071246549TRLO0 XLON 1185 400.00 15:01:06 00071246677TRLO0 XLON 997 402.50 15:24:05 00071248213TRLO0 XLON 394 406.00 15:40:34 00071249341TRLO0 XLON 469 405.50 15:42:42 00071249563TRLO0 XLON 645 405.50 15:42:42 00071249564TRLO0 XLON 1174 405.00 15:53:43 00071250340TRLO0 XLON 1030 406.50 16:07:52 00071250989TRLO0 XLON 1045 405.00 16:13:02 00071251197TRLO0 XLON 2812 404.50 16:20:20 00071251587TRLO0 XLON 1125 405.00 16:21:18 00071251713TRLO0 XLON 143 405.00 16:21:43 00071251747TRLO0 XLON 148 405.00 16:21:43 00071251748TRLO0 XLON 8 405.00 16:21:48 00071251750TRLO0 XLON 144 405.00 16:21:48 00071251751TRLO0 XLON 700 405.00 16:21:48 00071251752TRLO0 XLON 6 405.00 16:22:18 00071251772TRLO0 XLON 1238 405.50 16:23:58 00071251886TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

