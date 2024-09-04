

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study conducted by Weill Cornell Medicine and published in the journal Nature has revealed groundbreaking insights into the neural mechanisms underlying depression.



Through a series of brain scans conducted over an 18-month duration, researchers discovered a distinct neural network that seems to be considerably more developed in individuals diagnosed with depression than in those who do not have the disorder.



The research utilized state-of-the-art neuroimaging techniques to analyze the brains of 141 individuals diagnosed with major depression and compared the findings with scans from 37 healthy individuals. What the researchers uncovered was astonishing-an unexpected enlargement in a network of brain regions known as the frontostriatal salience network among those with depression.



This enlarged network was consistently observed in most participants with depression, measuring nearly double the size of that seen in the healthy control group.



According to Dr. Conor Liston, the senior author of the study and a distinguished professor of psychiatry and neuroscience at Weill Cornell Medicine, 'Having a larger salience network appears to increase the risk for depression-the effect is an order of magnitude larger than what we usually see in fMRI studies.'



Additionally, Dr. Charles Lynch, a co-author from Weill Cornell Medicine, emphasized that this expansion takes up more space on the brain's surface than is typical in healthy individuals and is associated with smaller neighboring brain networks.



In a collaborative effort with an international team of experts, the researchers expanded their investigation to include data from hundreds of other patients whose brains had been scanned less frequently.



The findings suggested that individuals with larger salience networks during childhood are predisposed to a higher risk of developing depression later in life, shedding light on a potential early indicator for the condition. Lynch and Liston remarked that identifying individuals with an enlarged salience network could provide crucial insights for implementing preventive measures against depression.



Moreover, Lynch highlighted that these findings challenge the long-held belief among many researchers that brain networks are uniform across individuals, contributing to a growing body of evidence suggesting substantial individual differences in brain structure.



Moving forward, the research team aims to delve into the impact of various depression treatments on the activity of these networks, paving the way for a deeper understanding of the condition and its potential interventions.



