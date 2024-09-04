Anzeige
WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345 | Ticker-Symbol: DBV
04.09.24
0,781 Euro
04.09.2024 22:34 Uhr
DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Châtillon, France, September 4, 2024

DBV Technologies to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET, in New York City.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here, and will also be available on the Events section of the Company's Investors website: https://dbv-technologies.com/investor-overview/events/

A replay will also be available on DBV Technologies' website for 90 days after the event.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN® patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through EPIT® epicutaneous immunotherapy, the VIASKIN® patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual's underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin's immune tolerizing properties. DBV is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company's food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of VIASKIN® peanut patch in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company's ADSs (each representing one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market (Ticker: DBVT).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.comand engage with us on Xand LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Katie Matthews
DBV Technologies
katie.matthews@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

VIASKIN® and EPIT® are registered trademarks of DBV Technologies.

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9426e37f-b75c-4504-8a77-984b77772fb1)

