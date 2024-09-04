Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885036 | ISIN: US5705351048 | Ticker-Symbol: MKV
Tradegate
04.09.24
20:49 Uhr
1.415,00 Euro
-8,00
-0,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARKEL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARKEL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.406,001.428,0022:58
0,0000,00022:00
PR Newswire
04.09.2024 22:36 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jamie Mullarkey named Markel's Global Executive Underwriting Officer for Property and First Party Lines

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), announced today that Jamie Mullarkey has been named Global Executive Underwriting Officer for Property and First Party Lines.

Jamie Mullarkey

In this global role, Mullarkey will lead strategy for property and first party lines, supporting multiple initiatives and cross-division opportunities. Shaping the underwriting strategy and vision for these product lines, he will foster collaboration across the organization.

"We are pleased to welcome Jamie Mullarkey to Markel," said Robin Russo, Executive Vice President - Insurance. "He has a strong background on both the brokerage and carrier sides of the industry and in working cross-functionally to achieve organizational effectiveness. We believe he is ideally positioned to work with our divisional Property and First Party lines teams in delivering value for our insureds and our partners."

Mullarkey has more than 15 years of insurance experience, including work on the broker side with Marsh and underwriting leadership roles at other carriers.

About Markel

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people-and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients-that differentiates us worldwide.

Markel logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2495438/Jamie_Mullarkey_photo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090808/Markel_primary_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jamie-mullarkey-named-markels-global-executive-underwriting-officer-for-property-and-first-party-lines-302237578.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.