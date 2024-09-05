

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Thursday release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to slip 0.2 percent on quarter and rise 2.3 percent on year - both unchanged from the previous month.



Australia will provide July figures for imports, exports and trade balance; in June, imports were up 0.5 percent on month and exports added 1.7 percent for a trade surplus of A$5.589 billion.



Thailand is scheduled to see August data for consumer prices. Overall inflation is expected to rise 0.47 percent on year, slowing from 0.83 percent; core CPI is called unchanged at an annual 0.52 percent.



Singapore will release July numbers for retail sales; in June, sales were down 3.7 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year.



The central bank in Malaysia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the central bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 3.00 percent.



Taiwan will provide August figures for consumer prices; in July, overall inflation was up 0.09 percent on month and 0.19 percent on year, while core CPI was up 2.52 percent on year.



