PR Newswire
05.09.2024 07:06 Uhr
Market Dojo Launches Accessible Autonomous Sourcing to Revolutionise Procurement

BRISTOL, England, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Dojo, a leader in on-demand sourcing and supplier management solutions, is excited to announce the release of its latest Autonomous Sourcing features, designed to transform the way procurement professionals deliver value. These intuitive tools streamline sourcing by automating the critical steps including, event creation, lot & supplier selection and document & template management-dramatically boosting efficiency and accuracy while ensuring compliance.

In today's fast-paced procurement landscape, professionals must juggle increasing workloads while maintaining strict compliance and avoiding costly mistakes. The automation tools offer teams much-needed relief by reducing manual tasks and empowering them to focus on more strategic initiatives.

"Our goal has always been to simplify and enhance the procurement process," said Ben Harvey, Senior Product Manager. "With Autonomous Sourcing, we're removing the burden of manual tasks, which means fewer errors and greater efficiency."

Solving Procurement's Biggest Challenges

Solving many of the most common issues faced by procurement, the Supplier Auto-Selection feature allows teams to automatically select and invite pre-approved suppliers, ensuring compliance while drastically reducing the time spent searching for the right contacts. This means less risk of inviting non-compliant suppliers and more confidence in supplier selection processes.

Additionally, the Event Auto-Selection feature enables teams to automatically create sourcing events based on defined rules, leveraging automated lots, questionnaires, templates and documents. This ensures that events are consistent and accurate across the board. Teams no longer have to manually create and manage events, giving them more bandwidth to focus on high-level tasks.

"As a previous practitioner it's clear these tools directly address the everyday struggles procurement face, and the possibilities are endless across all industries" said Alun Rafique, CEO of Market Dojo. "By reducing repetitive tasks and ensuring consistency, we're empowering our customers to move from reactive to proactive-having access to clear insights, ultimately making smarter decisions and delivering better results."

Delivering Customer-Centric Innovation To Unlock Efficiency and Performance

Steered by customer feedback, Market Dojo's commitment to customer-focused innovation shines through. By automating end-to-end sourcing procurement teams of all sizes, from mid-market to enterprise, will benefit from the automation's ability to enhance decision-making, reduce risk, and ensure that sourcing events adhere to internal and external regulations without requiring constant manual oversight.

"Automation is quickly becoming essential in the procurement industry, and Market Dojo is leading the charge however, we understand that procurement professionals need more than just tools-they need solutions that fit seamlessly into their working lives," added Rafique. "That's why we've invested heavily in developing features that directly meet their needs."

About Market Dojo

Market Dojo provides accessible, on-demand, AI-driven sourcing and supplier management tools built to meet the evolving needs of procurement by digitising & automating activities quickly & easily to unlock strategic value. Trusted by organisations worldwide with headquarters in the UK, Market Dojo is 51% owned by Esker, a global cloud platform with headquarters in Lyon, France.

Learn how to transform your procurement processes, visit Market Dojo.com. Follow us LinkedIn.

Contact:
David Smith
David.smith@marketdojo.com
+44 (0) 117 230 9200

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/market-dojo-launches-accessible-autonomous-sourcing-to-revolutionise-procurement-302238499.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
