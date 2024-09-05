Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DJ21 | ISIN: GB00B01RDH75 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 05 September 2024 its issued capital comprised 99,282,161 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, excluding 18,646,777 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 99,282,161 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Graham Venables

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0203 649 3432

05 September 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.