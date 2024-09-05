

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen rose to nearly a 1-month high of 158.78 against the euro and a 1-month high of 143.31 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 159.28 and 143.73, respectively.



The yen advanced to nearly a 3-week high of 188.36 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 188.89.



Against the Swiss franc and the New Zealand dollars, the yen climbed to near 3-week highs of 169.36 and 88.62 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 169.77 and 89.08, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen jumped to near 1-month highs of 96.23 and 106.09 from yesterday's closing quotes of 96.64 and 106.41, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 155.00 against the euro, 140.00 against the greenback, 182.00 against the pound, 165.00 against the franc, 82.00 against the kiwi, 89.00 against the aussie and 101.00 against the loonie.



