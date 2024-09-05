Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
05.09.24
08:01 Uhr
1,940 Euro
+0,020
+1,04 %
05.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
05 September 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 04 September 2024 it purchased a total of 144,119 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           98,303     45,816 
                            EUR1.9580 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.6500 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9300     GBP1.6280 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9457     GBP1.6403

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 636,350,856 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
565       1.9400        XDUB     08:15:34      00029179851TRDU1 
679       1.9400        XDUB     08:15:34      00029179852TRDU1 
1,130      1.9400        XDUB     08:15:34      00029179853TRDU1 
1,640      1.9300        XDUB     08:25:15      00029179904TRDU1 
2,748      1.9300        XDUB     09:25:35      00029180255TRDU1 
2,748      1.9300        XDUB     09:25:35      00029180256TRDU1 
2,352      1.9300        XDUB     09:25:35      00029180257TRDU1 
47        1.9300        XDUB     09:25:35      00029180258TRDU1 
845       1.9300        XDUB     09:25:35      00029180259TRDU1 
2,295      1.9360        XDUB     09:38:18      00029180312TRDU1 
4,679      1.9300        XDUB     09:50:16      00029180346TRDU1 
125       1.9300        XDUB     09:50:16      00029180347TRDU1 
2,015      1.9400        XDUB     10:26:03      00029180487TRDU1 
1,949      1.9460        XDUB     11:02:32      00029180636TRDU1 
4,530      1.9460        XDUB     11:14:30      00029180715TRDU1 
4,320      1.9460        XDUB     11:14:30      00029180716TRDU1 
2,211      1.9480        XDUB     11:38:35      00029180875TRDU1 
2,367      1.9480        XDUB     11:38:35      00029180876TRDU1 
122       1.9480        XDUB     11:38:35      00029180877TRDU1 
2,047      1.9520        XDUB     12:22:41      00029181062TRDU1 
1,647      1.9500        XDUB     12:22:41      00029181063TRDU1 
2,042      1.9500        XDUB     12:22:41      00029181064TRDU1 
455       1.9500        XDUB     12:22:41      00029181065TRDU1 
1,700      1.9500        XDUB     13:14:35      00029181237TRDU1 
334       1.9500        XDUB     13:14:35      00029181238TRDU1 
1,700      1.9580        XDUB     13:42:12      00029181326TRDU1 
798       1.9580        XDUB     13:42:12      00029181327TRDU1 
1,700      1.9580        XDUB     13:42:12      00029181328TRDU1 
4,067      1.9560        XDUB     13:45:37      00029181350TRDU1 
2,234      1.9540        XDUB     13:45:37      00029181351TRDU1 
1,385      1.9520        XDUB     14:04:05      00029181476TRDU1 
902       1.9520        XDUB     14:04:05      00029181477TRDU1 
4,311      1.9560        XDUB     14:29:32      00029181653TRDU1 
7        1.9580        XDUB     14:44:35      00029181899TRDU1 
2,158      1.9580        XDUB     14:44:35      00029181900TRDU1 
2,300      1.9560        XDUB     14:47:15      00029181916TRDU1 
2,300      1.9560        XDUB     14:47:15      00029181917TRDU1 
2,141      1.9520        XDUB     15:00:24      00029182064TRDU1 
2,420      1.9460        XDUB     15:01:21      00029182085TRDU1 
2,502      1.9420        XDUB     15:17:47      00029182323TRDU1 
2,407      1.9400        XDUB     15:29:27      00029182388TRDU1 
2,084      1.9440        XDUB     15:37:46      00029182456TRDU1 
816       1.9500        XDUB     15:48:28      00029182602TRDU1 
1,408      1.9500        XDUB     15:48:28      00029182603TRDU1 
212       1.9500        XDUB     15:48:28      00029182604TRDU1 
2,111      1.9480        XDUB     15:52:53      00029182631TRDU1 
310       1.9480        XDUB     15:52:53      00029182632TRDU1 
2,220      1.9480        XDUB     16:01:07      00029182672TRDU1 
2,137      1.9480        XDUB     16:01:07      00029182673TRDU1 
2,020      1.9480        XDUB     16:01:07      00029182674TRDU1 
1,884      1.9420        XDUB     16:15:03      00029182763TRDU1 
2,108      1.9400        XDUB     16:17:10      00029182778TRDU1 
2,069      1.9400        XDUB     16:17:10      00029182779TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
4,664      1.6300        XLON     08:25:15      00029179903TRDU1 
797       1.6300        XLON     08:55:23      00029179988TRDU1 
2,399      1.6300        XLON     09:00:49      00029180086TRDU1 
1,920      1.6300        XLON     09:09:55      00029180187TRDU1 
301       1.6300        XLON     09:09:55      00029180188TRDU1 
2,221      1.6280        XLON     09:50:16      00029180345TRDU1 
286       1.6440        XLON     11:11:44      00029180708TRDU1 
2,318      1.6440        XLON     11:11:44      00029180709TRDU1 
1,900      1.6400        XLON     11:14:57      00029180722TRDU1 
504       1.6400        XLON     11:14:57      00029180723TRDU1 
1,693      1.6440        XLON     11:38:35      00029180873TRDU1 
728       1.6440        XLON     11:38:35      00029180874TRDU1 
2,180      1.6460        XLON     12:03:06      00029181013TRDU1 
265       1.6480        XLON     13:32:01      00029181288TRDU1 
2,126      1.6480        XLON     13:32:01      00029181289TRDU1 
2,440      1.6460        XLON     13:35:43      00029181302TRDU1 
2,613      1.6500        XLON     13:45:37      00029181349TRDU1 
2,306      1.6480        XLON     14:15:27      00029181552TRDU1 
1,410      1.6480        XLON     14:29:32      00029181652TRDU1 
873       1.6480        XLON     14:29:32      00029181654TRDU1 
2,524      1.6480        XLON     14:40:15      00029181817TRDU1 
2,193      1.6440        XLON     14:52:15      00029181957TRDU1 
2,176      1.6360        XLON     15:09:41      00029182268TRDU1 
2,394      1.6380        XLON     16:01:44      00029182678TRDU1 
2,585      1.6380        XLON     16:15:03      00029182762TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  344837 
EQS News ID:  1981831 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1981831&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
