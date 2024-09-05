Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
WKN: A0Q7M2 | ISIN: AU000000BSE5 | Ticker-Symbol: B4Z
Frankfurt
05.09.24
08:10 Uhr
0,126 Euro
-0,003
-2,33 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1270,14709:59
PR Newswire
05.09.2024 09:18 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Base Resources Limited - Shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme

Base Resources Limited - Shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

AIM and Media Release

5 September 2024

Base Resources Limited
Shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that the resolution to approve the scheme of arrangement to effect a combination with Energy Fuels Inc. (Scheme), as set out in the Notice of Scheme Meeting in Annexure 6 of the Scheme Booklet dated 2 August 2024 (Scheme Resolution), was passed by the requisite majorities of Base Resources shareholders at the Scheme Meeting held earlier today.

In summary:

  • 99.88% of the votes cast by Base Resources shareholders were in favour of the Scheme Resolution; and
  • 93.18% of Base Resources shareholders present and voting (in person or by proxy) were in favour of the Scheme Resolution.

Details of the valid proxies received and votes cast are set out in the attachment to this announcement.

Immediate next steps

Base Resources will apply to the Federal Court of Australia (Court) for approval of the Scheme at a hearing scheduled for 12.15pm (Perth time) on 12 September 2024 (Second Court Hearing).

If the Court approves the Scheme at the Second Court Hearing, a copy of the Court orders will be lodged with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission, following which the Scheme will become effective.

Timetable

The remaining key dates for the Scheme are set out below.

Event

Date

Second Court Hearing

12 September 2024
12.15pm Perth time

Effective Date

Court order lodged with ASIC and announcement to ASX and AIM

Last day of trading in Base Resources shares on ASX, with trading of Base Resources shares on ASX suspended from close of trading on ASX and trading of Base Resources depositary interests to be suspended from commencement of trading on AIM

Final date for movements between the Base Resources share register and Base Resources depositary interest register

13 September 2024

Special Dividend Record Date

For shareholders: 18 September 2024, 5.00pm Perth time

For depositary interest holders: 18 September 2024, 6.00 pm London time

Latest time and date for receipt of Election Forms from Small Shareholders for the Sale Facility

18 September 2024
5.00pm Perth time

Latest time and date for receipt of elections via CREST for Small Shareholders that are Base Resources Depositary Interest Holders

18 September 2024, 1.00 pm London time

Scheme Record Date

For shareholders: 20 September 2024,
5.00pm Perth time

For depositary interest holdings: 20 September 2024, 6.00 pm London time

Special Dividend Payment Date

1 October 2024

Implementation Date

2 October 2024

ASX and AIM cancellation / delisting

3 October 2024

Timetable is indicative only and may be subject to change.Any changes will be announced by Base Resources to ASX and AIM.

Scheme information line

If Base Resources shareholders or depositary interest holders have any questions in relation to the Scheme, please contact the Base Resources Scheme information line on 1300 271 804 (within Australia) and +61 3 9938 4380 (outside Australia) between 8.30am and 5.00pm (Melbourne time), Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

For further information contact:

Australian Media Relations

UK Media Relations

Sodali & Co

Tavistock Communications

Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir

Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway

Tel: +61 8 6160 4900

Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800



Base Resources - Results of Scheme Meeting 5 September 2024
© 2024 PR Newswire
