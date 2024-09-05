Base Resources Limited - Shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme
5 September 2024
Base Resources Limited
Shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that the resolution to approve the scheme of arrangement to effect a combination with Energy Fuels Inc. (Scheme), as set out in the Notice of Scheme Meeting in Annexure 6 of the Scheme Booklet dated 2 August 2024 (Scheme Resolution), was passed by the requisite majorities of Base Resources shareholders at the Scheme Meeting held earlier today.
In summary:
- 99.88% of the votes cast by Base Resources shareholders were in favour of the Scheme Resolution; and
- 93.18% of Base Resources shareholders present and voting (in person or by proxy) were in favour of the Scheme Resolution.
Details of the valid proxies received and votes cast are set out in the attachment to this announcement.
Immediate next steps
Base Resources will apply to the Federal Court of Australia (Court) for approval of the Scheme at a hearing scheduled for 12.15pm (Perth time) on 12 September 2024 (Second Court Hearing).
If the Court approves the Scheme at the Second Court Hearing, a copy of the Court orders will be lodged with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission, following which the Scheme will become effective.
Timetable
The remaining key dates for the Scheme are set out below.
Event
Date
Second Court Hearing
12 September 2024
Effective Date
Court order lodged with ASIC and announcement to ASX and AIM
Last day of trading in Base Resources shares on ASX, with trading of Base Resources shares on ASX suspended from close of trading on ASX and trading of Base Resources depositary interests to be suspended from commencement of trading on AIM
Final date for movements between the Base Resources share register and Base Resources depositary interest register
13 September 2024
Special Dividend Record Date
For shareholders: 18 September 2024, 5.00pm Perth time
For depositary interest holders: 18 September 2024, 6.00 pm London time
Latest time and date for receipt of Election Forms from Small Shareholders for the Sale Facility
18 September 2024
Latest time and date for receipt of elections via CREST for Small Shareholders that are Base Resources Depositary Interest Holders
18 September 2024, 1.00 pm London time
Scheme Record Date
For shareholders: 20 September 2024,
For depositary interest holdings: 20 September 2024, 6.00 pm London time
Special Dividend Payment Date
1 October 2024
Implementation Date
2 October 2024
ASX and AIM cancellation / delisting
3 October 2024
Timetable is indicative only and may be subject to change.Any changes will be announced by Base Resources to ASX and AIM.
Scheme information line
If Base Resources shareholders or depositary interest holders have any questions in relation to the Scheme, please contact the Base Resources Scheme information line on 1300 271 804 (within Australia) and +61 3 9938 4380 (outside Australia) between 8.30am and 5.00pm (Melbourne time), Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.
