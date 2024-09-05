Base Resources Limited - Shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

5 September 2024

Base Resources Limited

Shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that the resolution to approve the scheme of arrangement to effect a combination with Energy Fuels Inc. (Scheme), as set out in the Notice of Scheme Meeting in Annexure 6 of the Scheme Booklet dated 2 August 2024 (Scheme Resolution), was passed by the requisite majorities of Base Resources shareholders at the Scheme Meeting held earlier today.

In summary:

99.88% of the votes cast by Base Resources shareholders were in favour of the Scheme Resolution; and

93.18% of Base Resources shareholders present and voting (in person or by proxy) were in favour of the Scheme Resolution.

Details of the valid proxies received and votes cast are set out in the attachment to this announcement.

Immediate next steps

Base Resources will apply to the Federal Court of Australia (Court) for approval of the Scheme at a hearing scheduled for 12.15pm (Perth time) on 12 September 2024 (Second Court Hearing).

If the Court approves the Scheme at the Second Court Hearing, a copy of the Court orders will be lodged with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission, following which the Scheme will become effective.

Timetable

The remaining key dates for the Scheme are set out below.

Event Date Second Court Hearing 12 September 2024

12.15pm Perth time Effective Date Court order lodged with ASIC and announcement to ASX and AIM Last day of trading in Base Resources shares on ASX, with trading of Base Resources shares on ASX suspended from close of trading on ASX and trading of Base Resources depositary interests to be suspended from commencement of trading on AIM Final date for movements between the Base Resources share register and Base Resources depositary interest register 13 September 2024 Special Dividend Record Date For shareholders: 18 September 2024, 5.00pm Perth time For depositary interest holders: 18 September 2024, 6.00 pm London time Latest time and date for receipt of Election Forms from Small Shareholders for the Sale Facility 18 September 2024

5.00pm Perth time Latest time and date for receipt of elections via CREST for Small Shareholders that are Base Resources Depositary Interest Holders 18 September 2024, 1.00 pm London time Scheme Record Date For shareholders: 20 September 2024,

5.00pm Perth time For depositary interest holdings: 20 September 2024, 6.00 pm London time Special Dividend Payment Date 1 October 2024 Implementation Date 2 October 2024 ASX and AIM cancellation / delisting 3 October 2024

Timetable is indicative only and may be subject to change.Any changes will be announced by Base Resources to ASX and AIM.

Scheme information line

If Base Resources shareholders or depositary interest holders have any questions in relation to the Scheme, please contact the Base Resources Scheme information line on 1300 271 804 (within Australia) and +61 3 9938 4380 (outside Australia) between 8.30am and 5.00pm (Melbourne time), Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

For further information contact:

Australian Media Relations UK Media Relations Sodali & Co Tavistock Communications Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway Tel: +61 8 6160 4900 Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au .

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 3, 46 Colin Street

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER

Canaccord Genuity Limited

James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger

Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER

Berenberg

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Phone: +44 20 3207 7800