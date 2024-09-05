IRLAB Therapeutics has been granted a new patent in Europe for its lead asset, Phase-III ready mesdopetam, which potentially extends its market exclusivity beyond the previous 2037 expiry. The updated patent relates to a new salt of the drug (which has been used during the ongoing clinical development) and the process for its preparation, extending protection to 2040. Mesdopetam is IRLAB's most advanced asset, targeting levodopa-induced dyskinesias in Parkinson's disease (PD-LIDs), a debilitating condition inflicting over 30% of the PD patient population. Following IRLAB's successful end-of-Phase II (EoP2) meeting with the FDA, we believe that Phase III trials could start as early as Q424 or Q125, depending on partnership discussions. We view this as the most significant upcoming catalyst for the company.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...