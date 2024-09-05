DJ Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (CP9U LN) Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Sep-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 04-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 674.8579 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42974 CODE: CP9U LN ISIN: LU1602145036

September 05, 2024 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)