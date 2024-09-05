DJ Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD (CU2G LN) Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Sep-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 04-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 701.1171 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 703604 CODE: CU2G LN ISIN: LU1681042948 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU2G LN Sequence No.: 344954 EQS News ID: 1982165 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

