DJ Amundi MSCI Europe PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc (EABE LN) Amundi MSCI Europe PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Sep-2024 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 79.6552 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1296736 CODE: EABE LN ISIN: LU2130768844 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2130768844 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EABE LN Sequence No.: 345061 EQS News ID: 1982381 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 05, 2024 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)