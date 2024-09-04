Couchbase, Inc.: Couchbase Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database platform company, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2024.

"I'm pleased with our hard work and execution in the quarter," said Matt Cain, Chair, President and CEO of Couchbase. "We delivered revenue and operating loss results that exceeded the high end of our outlook, generated strong new business and new logos, and saw a meaningful increase in our Capella mix. I remain highly confident in our outlook and ability to achieve our objectives in fiscal 2025."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue for the quarter was $51.6 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year. Subscription revenue for the quarter was $49.3 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year.

Total revenue for the quarter was $51.6 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year. Subscription revenue for the quarter was $49.3 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year. Annual recurring revenue (ARR): Total ARR as of July 31, 2024 was $214.0 million, an increase of 18% year-over-year, or 19% on a constant currency basis. See the section titled "Key Business Metrics" below for details.

Total ARR as of July 31, 2024 was $214.0 million, an increase of 18% year-over-year, or 19% on a constant currency basis. See the section titled "Key Business Metrics" below for details. Gross margin: Gross margin for the quarter was 87.5%, compared to 86.3% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 88.3%, compared to 87.2% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. See the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" below for details.

Gross margin for the quarter was 87.5%, compared to 86.3% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 88.3%, compared to 87.2% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. See the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" below for details. Loss from operations: Loss from operations for the quarter was $21.0 million, compared to $21.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $4.1 million, compared to $9.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Loss from operations for the quarter was $21.0 million, compared to $21.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $4.1 million, compared to $9.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Cash flow: Cash flow used in operating activities for the quarter was $4.9 million, compared to cash flow used in operating activities of $0.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Capital expenditures were $1.0 million during the quarter, leading to negative free cash flow of $5.9 million, compared to negative free cash flow of $1.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Cash flow used in operating activities for the quarter was $4.9 million, compared to cash flow used in operating activities of $0.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Capital expenditures were $1.0 million during the quarter, leading to negative free cash flow of $5.9 million, compared to negative free cash flow of $1.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Remaining performance obligations (RPO): RPO as of July 31, 2024 was $215.8 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year.

Recent Business Highlights

Announced the general availability of Capella Columnar, an exciting milestone for Couchbase with strong uptake and positive feedback from early adopters across various industries. Columnar helps organizations streamline the development of adaptive applications by enabling real-time data analysis alongside operational workloads within a single database platform.

Announced the general availability of Couchbase Mobile with vector search, which makes it possible for businesses to offer similarity and hybrid search in their applications on mobile and at the edge. With Capella Columnar and vector search capabilities in one cloud database platform, Couchbase helps businesses reduce cost and simplify operations, while enabling developers to create trustworthy adaptive applications.

Introduced Capella Free Tier, a workspace which empowers developers to work faster by enabling the development of next generation, production-ready applications on Couchbase. Developers now have the access and convenience they need to build on applications without worrying about an end date.

Announced the appointment of Josh Harbert as senior vice president and chief marketing officer. In this role, Harbert will lead all marketing and sales development efforts, driving brand momentum, demand creation, market leadership and growth initiatives. He brings over 20 years' experience in the enterprise software industry and a proven track record of accelerating growth and achieving strategic outcomes in both private and public companies.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter and full year of fiscal 2025, Couchbase expects:





Q3 FY2025 Outlook

FY2025 Outlook Total Revenue

$50.3-51.1 million

$205.1-209.1 million Total ARR

$218.5-221.5 million

$235.5-240.5 million Non-GAAP Operating Loss

$5.5-4.5 million

$24.5-19.5 million

The guidance provided above is based on several assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside our control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, our expectations may change. There can be no assurance that we will achieve these results.

Couchbase is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating loss for the third quarter or full year of fiscal 2025 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating loss that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

Conference Call Information

Couchbase will host a live webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (or 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, to discuss its financial results and business highlights. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-8029 from the United States, or +1 201-689-8029 from international locations. The live webcast and a webcast replay can be accessed from the investor relations page of Couchbase's website at investors.couchbase.com.

About Couchbase

Modern customer experiences need a flexible database platform that can power applications spanning from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase's mission is to simplify how developers and architects develop, deploy and run modern applications wherever they are. We have reimagined the database with our fast, flexible and affordable cloud database platform Couchbase Capella, allowing organizations to quickly build applications that deliver premium experiences to their customers - all with best-in-class price performance. 30% of the Fortune 100 trust Couchbase to power their modern applications. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @couchbase.

Couchbase has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the corporate blog at blog.couchbase.com to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the corporate blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. We use certain non-GAAP financial measures, collectively, to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release), and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, restructuring charges and impairment of capitalized internal-use software. We use these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP measures to assess our performance, including in the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, we excluded the impairment of capitalized internal-use software, a non-cash operating expense, from our non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results. This impairment charge related to certain previously capitalized internal-use software that we determined would no longer be placed into service. Prior period non-GAAP financial measures have not been adjusted to reflect this change as we did not incur impairment of capitalized internal-use software in any prior period presented.

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as cash used in operating activities less additions to property and equipment, which includes capitalized internal-use software costs. We believe free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides our management, board of directors and investors with information about our future ability to generate or use cash to enhance the strength of our balance sheet and further invest in our business and pursue potential strategic initiatives.

Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this press release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Key Business Metrics

We review a number of operating and financial metrics, including ARR, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions.

We define ARR as of a given date as the annualized recurring revenue that we would contractually receive from our customers in the month ending 12 months following such date. Based on historical experience with customers, we assume all contracts will be renewed at the same levels unless we receive notification of non-renewal and are no longer in negotiations prior to the measurement date. For Capella products, ARR in a customer's initial year is calculated as the greater of: (i) initial year contract revenue as described above or (ii) annualized prior 90 days of actual consumption; and ARR for subsequent years is calculated with method (ii). ARR excludes services revenue.

Prior to fiscal 2025, ARR excluded on-demand revenue and, for Capella products in a customer's initial year, ARR was calculated solely on the basis of initial year contract revenue. The reason for these changes is to better reflect ARR where usage rates or timing of purchases may be uneven and to better align with how ARR is used to measure the performance of the business. ARR for prior periods has not been adjusted to reflect this change as it is not material to any period previously presented.

ARR should be viewed independently of revenue, and does not represent our revenue under GAAP on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal dates. ARR is not intended to be a replacement for forecasts of revenue. Although we seek to increase ARR as part of our strategy of targeting large enterprise customers, this metric may fluctuate from period to period based on our ability to acquire new customers, expand within our existing customers and consumption dynamics. We believe that ARR is an important indicator of the growth and performance of our business.

We also attempt to represent the changes in the underlying business operations by eliminating fluctuations caused by changes in foreign currency exchange rates within the current period. We calculate constant currency growth rates by applying the applicable prior period exchange rates to current period results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, quotations of management, the section titled "Financial Outlook" above and statements about Couchbase's market position, strategies and potential market opportunities. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "continue," "could," "potential," "remain," "may," "might," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including factors beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: our history of net losses and ability to achieve or maintain profitability in the future; our ability to continue to grow on pace with historical rates; our ability to manage our growth effectively; intense competition and our ability to compete effectively; cost-effectively acquiring new customers or obtaining renewals, upgrades or expansions from our existing customers; the market for our products and services being highly competitive and evolving, and our future success depending on the growth and expansion of this market; our ability to innovate in response to changing customer needs, new technologies or other market requirements, including new capabilities, programs and partnerships and their impact on our customers and our business; our limited operating history, which makes it difficult to predict our future results of operations; the significant fluctuation of our future results of operations and ability to meet the expectations of analysts or investors; our significant reliance on revenue from subscriptions, which may decline and, the recognition of a significant portion of revenue from subscriptions over the term of the relevant subscription period, which means downturns or upturns in sales are not immediately reflected in full in our results of operations; and the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic factors. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that we may file from time to time, including those more fully described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2024 that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Couchbase, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue:













License $ 5,242

$ 4,798

$ 12,101

$ 9,741 Support and other 44,051

36,156

86,230

69,755 Total subscription revenue 49,293

40,954

98,331

79,496 Services 2,296

2,185

4,585

4,639 Total revenue 51,589

43,139

102,916

84,135 Cost of revenue:













Subscription(1) 4,455

3,845

8,412

7,518 Services(1) 2,008

2,064

3,733

4,313 Total cost of revenue 6,463

5,909

12,145

11,831 Gross profit 45,126

37,230

90,771

72,304 Operating expenses:













Research and development(1) 17,370

16,292

35,217

31,675 Sales and marketing(1) 36,168

32,348

73,923

64,901 General and administrative(1) 12,636

10,459

25,219

20,084 Restructuring(1) -

-

-

46 Total operating expenses 66,174

59,099

134,359

116,706 Loss from operations (21,048)

(21,869)

(43,588)

(44,402) Interest expense (29)

(18)

(29)

(43) Other income, net 1,741

1,255

3,272

2,688 Loss before income taxes (19,336)

(20,632)

(40,345)

(41,757) Provision for income taxes 559

19

545

769 Net loss $ (19,895)

$ (20,651)

$ (40,890)

$ (42,526) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.39)

$ (0.44)

$ (0.81)

$ (0.92) Weighted-average shares used in computing

net loss per share, basic and diluted 50,822

46,714

50,311

46,285

_______________________________ (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:





Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cost of revenue-subscription $ 301

$ 236

$ 567

$ 429 Cost of revenue-services 109

149

250

294 Research and development 4,214

3,614

8,207

6,382 Sales and marketing 6,162

4,032

11,385

7,273 General and administrative 5,370

4,086

10,374

7,014 Restructuring -

-

-

1 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 16,156

$ 12,117

$ 30,783

$ 21,393

Couchbase, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



As of July 31,

2024

As of January 31,

2024







Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,607

$ 41,351 Short-term investments 93,526

112,281 Accounts receivable, net 31,263

44,848 Deferred commissions 13,187

15,421 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,092

10,385 Total current assets 210,675

224,286 Property and equipment, net 7,053

5,327 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,497

4,848 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 13,603

11,400 Other assets 1,119

1,891 Total assets $ 235,947

$ 247,752 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 5,031

$ 4,865 Accrued compensation and benefits 14,123

18,116 Other accrued expenses 3,373

4,581 Operating lease liabilities 2,670

3,208 Deferred revenue 81,906

81,736 Total current liabilities 107,103

112,506 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 1,170

2,078 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 1,031

2,747 Total liabilities 109,304

117,331 Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock -

- Common stock -

- Additional paid-in capital 658,165

621,024 Accumulated other comprehensive income 27

56 Accumulated deficit (531,549)

(490,659) Total stockholders' equity 126,643

130,421 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 235,947

$ 247,752

Couchbase, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities













Net loss $ (19,895)

$ (20,651)

$ (40,890)

$ (42,526) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used

in operating activities













Depreciation and amortization 363

745

763

1,635 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts

capitalized 16,156

12,117

30,783

21,393 Amortization of deferred commissions 4,184

4,702

8,280

9,242 Non-cash lease expense 765

776

1,530

1,548 Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 8

249

291

165 Other (589)

(1,030)

(1,413)

(1,776) Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable 3,130

9,811

13,295

7,537 Deferred commissions (5,179)

(4,322)

(8,249)

(9,146) Prepaid expenses and other assets 412

(1,523)

443

(118) Accounts payable 938

(3,713)

146

1,745 Accrued compensation and benefits 5,188

2,306

(3,991)

(1,754) Other Accrued Expenses (294)

(615)

(1,107)

(1,871) Operating lease liabilities (782)

(897)

(1,625)

(1,723) Deferred revenue (9,255)

1,526

(1,547)

7,949 Net cash used in operating activities (4,850)

(519)

(3,291)

(7,700) Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of short-term investments (18,351)

(56,494)

(37,805)

(64,315) Maturities of short-term investments 34,000

50,697

58,144

70,120 Additions to property and equipment (1,067)

(1,071)

(2,062)

(2,359) Net cash provided by (used in) investing

activities 14,582

(6,868)

18,277

3,446 Cash flows from financing activities













Proceeds from exercise of stock options 842

2,733

4,136

4,650 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under

ESPP -

-

1,795

847 Net cash provided by financing activities 842

2,733

5,931

5,497 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,

cash equivalents and restricted cash 58

(149)

(204)

(252) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash 10,632

(4,803)

20,713

991 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at

beginning of period 51,975

46,783

41,894

40,989 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end

of period $ 62,607

$ 41,980

$ 62,607

$ 41,980 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and

restricted cash within the consolidated balance

sheets to the amounts shown above:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,607

$ 41,437

$ 62,607

$ 41,437 Restricted cash included in other assets -

543

-

543 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 62,607

$ 41,980

$ 62,607

$ 41,980

Couchbase, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to

non-GAAP gross profit:













Total revenue $ 51,589

$ 43,139

$ 102,916

$ 84,135 Gross profit $ 45,126

$ 37,230

$ 90,771

$ 72,304 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 410

385

817

723 Add: Employer taxes on employee stock

transactions 28

21

98

31 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 45,564

$ 37,636

$ 91,686

$ 73,058 Gross margin 87.5 %

86.3 %

88.2 %

85.9 % Non-GAAP gross margin 88.3 %

87.2 %

89.1 %

86.8 %



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of GAAP operating

expenses to non-GAAP operating

expenses:













GAAP research and development $ 17,370

$ 16,292

$ 35,217

$ 31,675 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (4,214)

(3,614)

(8,207)

(6,382) Less: Employer taxes on employee stock

transactions (170)

(123)

(479)

(231) Non-GAAP research and development $ 12,986

$ 12,555

$ 26,531

$ 25,062















GAAP sales and marketing $ 36,168

$ 32,348

$ 73,923

$ 64,901 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (6,162)

(4,032)

(11,385)

(7,273) Less: Employer taxes on employee stock

transactions (421)

(330)

(1,103)

(450) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 29,585

$ 27,986

$ 61,435

$ 57,178















GAAP general and administrative $ 12,636

$ 10,459

$ 25,219

$ 20,084 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (5,370)

(4,086)

(10,374)

(7,014) Less: Employer taxes on employee stock

transactions (172)

(59)

(327)

(88) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 7,094

$ 6,314

$ 14,518

$ 12,982



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to

non-GAAP operating loss:













Total revenue $ 51,589

$ 43,139

$ 102,916

$ 84,135 Loss from operations $ (21,048)

$ (21,869)

$ (43,588)

$ (44,402) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 16,156

12,117

30,783

21,392 Add: Employer taxes on employee stock

transactions 791

533

2,007

800 Add: Restructuring(2) -

-

-

46 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (4,101)

$ (9,219)

$ (10,798)

$ (22,164) Operating margin (41) %

(51) %

(42) %

(53) % Non-GAAP operating margin (8) %

(21) %

(10) %

(26) %



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-

GAAP net loss:













Net loss $ (19,895)

$ (20,651)

$ (40,890)

$ (42,526) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 16,156

12,117

30,783

21,392 Add: Employer taxes on employee stock

transactions 791

533

2,007

800 Add: Restructuring(2) -

-

-

46 Non-GAAP net loss $ (2,948)

$ (8,001)

$ (8,100)

$ (20,288) GAAP net loss per share $ (0.39)

$ (0.44)

$ (0.81)

$ (0.92) Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.06)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.44) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

and diluted 50,822

46,714

50,311

46,285

_______________________________ (2) For the six months ended July 31, 2023, an immaterial amount of stock-based compensation expense related to restructuring charges was included in the restructuring expense line.

The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, unaudited):



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net cash used in operating activities $ (4,850)

$ (519)

$ (3,291)

$ (7,700) Less: Additions to property and equipment (1,067)

(1,071)

(2,062)

(2,359) Free cash flow $ (5,917)

$ (1,590)

$ (5,353)

$ (10,059) Net cash provided by (used in) investing

activities $ 14,582

$ (6,868)

$ 18,277

$ 3,446 Net cash provided by financing activities $ 842

$ 2,733

$ 5,931

$ 5,497

Couchbase, Inc.

Key Business Metrics

(in millions)

(unaudited)





As of



Oct. 31,

Jan. 31,

April 30,

July 31,

Oct. 31,

Jan. 31,

April 30,

July 31,



2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024 Annual Recurring

Revenue

$ 151.7

$ 163.7

$ 172.2

$ 180.7

$ 188.7

$ 204.2

$ 207.7

$ 214.0

SOURCE Couchbase, Inc.