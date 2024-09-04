Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
Solid Biosciences Inc.: Solid Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CHARLESTOWN, Mass., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB) (the "Company"), a life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced grants of 42,082 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to three newly hired employees.

The RSUs vest in four equal installments on each one-year anniversary of the grant date until the fourth anniversary of the grant date. Vesting of the equity awards is subject to the applicable employee's continued service with the Company through each applicable vesting date.

These grants were made pursuant to the Company's 2024 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan and were made as an inducement material to each employee's acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates including SGT-003 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), SGT-501 for the treatment of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), AVB-401 for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, and additional assets for the treatment of fatal cardiac diseases. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline across rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, bringing together experts in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted, Solid's mandate is to improve the daily lives of patients living with these devastating diseases. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Solid Biosciences Investor Contact:
Nicole Anderson
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Solid Biosciences Inc.
investors@solidbio.com

Media Contact:
Glenn Silver
FINN Partners
glenn.silver@finnpartners.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
