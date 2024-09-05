HONG KONG, Sept 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As the Hong Kong Observatory has announced that the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 will be issued at 6:20pm, CENTRESTAGE, Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TIME will be closed by that time.If the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 is cancelled at or before 2:00 pm on 6 September, the fairs will re-open two hours after the signal is cancelled, and the fairs' opening hours for the remaining period will be extended to 7:30pm (Friday) and 7:00pm (Saturday).The fairs, however, will remain closed for the day if the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 is cancelled after 2:00 pm on 6 September.Websites:CENTRESTAGE: www.centrestage.com.hkCENTRESTAGE buyer online registration: https://bit.ly/3WYjnNIFashion Hong Kong: https://www.fashionhongkong.com.hk/enHong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC): www.fashionally.com/enHong Kong Watch & Clock Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkwatchfair/enSalon de TIME: https://www.hktdc.com/event/te/enMedia enquiries:CENTRESTAGEBest Crew Public Relations & Marketing:Diana Tang Tel: (852) 9199 6723 Email: diana.tang@bestcrewpr.comReni Kwok Tel: (852) 6291 4283 Email: reni.kwok@bestcrewpr.comHKTDC Communications and Public Affairs Department:Snowy Chan Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: snowy.sn.chan@hktdc.orgHong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, Salon de TIMEJohnny Tsui Tel: (852) 2584 4395 Email: johnny.cy.tsui@hktdc.orgBubble Ma Tel: (852) 2584 4369 Email: bubble.ma@hktdc.orgTo view press releases in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tcAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 50 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With over 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: http://www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.