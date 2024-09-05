Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
05.09.24
11:15 Uhr
12,750 Euro
+0,015
+0,12 %
PR Newswire
05.09.2024 11:00 Uhr
128 Leser
Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

Post-stabilisation notice

September 5, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

German State of North Rhine-Westfalia

EUR 1,000,000,000 senior, unsecured Notes due 2034

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

German State of North Rhine-Westfalia

Guarantor (if any):

none

ISIN:

DE000NRW0PN7

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 1,000,000,000

Description:

2.7% senior, unsecured Notes due 5 Sept 2034

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

DZ Bank

Erste Group

Nordea

Toronto-Dominion Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


