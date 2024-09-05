Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05
Post-stabilisation notice
September 5, 2024
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
German State of North Rhine-Westfalia
EUR 1,000,000,000 senior, unsecured Notes due 2034
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
German State of North Rhine-Westfalia
Guarantor (if any):
none
ISIN:
DE000NRW0PN7
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 1,000,000,000
Description:
2.7% senior, unsecured Notes due 5 Sept 2034
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
DZ Bank
Erste Group
Nordea
Toronto-Dominion Bank
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.