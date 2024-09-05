Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M65T | ISIN: SE0002148817 | Ticker-Symbol: 24H
München
05.09.24
08:04 Uhr
4,328 Euro
-0,022
-0,51 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HANSA BIOPHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANSA BIOPHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2004,28812:26
PR Newswire
05.09.2024 11:30 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hansa Biopharma AB: Hansa Biopharma to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma today announced that Søren Tulstrup will participate in a Fireside chat hosted by Douglas Tsao, Managing Director and Senior Financial Analyst at H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, September 11 at 8:00 AM EST. Mr. Tsao's research focuses on biopharmaceuticals and specialty pharmaceuticals. The company will cover Hansa's clinical stage programs, recent performance and upcoming milestones.

Hansa management will be available for meetings at the conference. If you are interested in meeting with the management team, please contact Hansa Biopharma at ir@hansabiopharma.com.

To learn more about Hansa Biopharma see the latest Corporate Presentation here. The latest investor presentation can be viewed here.

For more information:

Evan Ballantyne, Chief Financial Officer
E: ir@hansabiopharma.com

Stephanie Kenney, VP Global Corporate Affairs
E: media@hansabiopharma.com

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. Hansa Biopharma has developed a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients. Hansa Biopharma has a rich and expanding research and development program based on the Company's proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in transplantation, autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and cancer. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at www.hansabiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hansa-biopharma-ab/r/hansa-biopharma-to-participate-in-h-c--wainwright-26th-annual-global-investment-conference,c4033560

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1219/4033560/2983873.pdf

20240904 Hansa Biopharma to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hansa-biopharma-to-participate-in-hc-wainwright-26th-annual-global-investment-conference-302239226.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.