Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Bavarian Nordic A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employees' exercise of warrants

The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 6 September 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0015998017 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Bavarian Nordic ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 78,116,536 shares (DKK 781,165,360) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 716,446 shares (DKK 7,164,460) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 78,832,982 shares (DKK 788,329,820) ------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription price: · 447,869 shares - DKK 146.60 · 7,039 shares - DKK 155.80 · 261,538 shares - DKK 206.82 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 10 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: BAVA ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID 3333 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66