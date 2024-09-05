Significant enhancements will revolutionise the way businesses in the financial services and legal sectors manage and optimise their client communications

Legado and FNZ continue to collaborate to introduce and rollout Legado's platform to FNZ clients globally

Legado, a leading UK-based communications and data platform, has announced the integration of advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its flagship products Legado's Interactive Hub and Digital Vault.

Josif Grace, CEO and Founder of Legado, said: "These significant enhancements will revolutionise the way businesses in the financial services and legal sectors manage and optimise their client communications."

The Interactive Hub is a versatile tool used by organisations to distribute communications and provide an array of digital interaction tools. With the incorporation of AI, the Interactive Hub now delivers unprecedented efficiency by allowing businesses to query ongoing communication projects effortlessly and interpret communication data with greater accuracy.

Legado sees the AI enhancements as being particularly beneficial for firms managing large-scale communication efforts financial institutions can use AI to optimise and query client updates, ensuring that critical information reaches the right audience at the right time, while legal firms can streamline the distribution of sensitive documents and improve client engagement through targeted prompts.

The Digital Vault, designed for businesses to offer to their own customers, incorporates a highly secure and personalised channel for managing and interacting with important documents. AI integration optimises the Digital Vault by enabling users to query complex documents-such as investment statements or insurance policies-quickly and effectively. A customer can now ask detailed questions about the specifics of their investment portfolio or complex legal documents, and the AI will provide clear, concise answers, eliminating the need to sift through extensive paperwork.

Legado's platform continues to gain traction across the UK, with a growing number of clients and partners in both the financial services and legal sectors. Recent collaborations with Moneyhub have brought onboard new clients WPS Advisory, a leading UK independent financial advisory firm, and 1Legacy, a later life planning platform.

Legado and the FNZ Group, the world's leading end-to-end wealth management platform, continue to collaborate to introduce and rollout Legado's platform to FNZ clients globally. These partnerships underscore Legado's commitment to delivering cutting-edge communication solutions that meet the diverse needs of FNZ's client base.

As Legado continues to expand its footprint, the integration of AI is expected to play a pivotal role in driving growth and innovation across these industries. The company remains focused on helping businesses enhance their client interactions, reduce operational complexity, and ensure compliance with ever-evolving regulatory standards.

For more information, visit www.joinlegado.com or https://www.joinlegado.com/artificial-intelligence to learn more about the AI capabilities within Legado's platform

