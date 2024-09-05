Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
PR Newswire
05.09.2024 12:16 Uhr
91 Leser
COCA Announces the Launch of its Groundbreaking 3rd Point System and Token Airdrop, Paving the Way for the Future of Web3

HONG KONG, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA, the next-generation Web3 crypto super app, has announced the introduction of its innovative 3rd Point System and a highly anticipated Token Airdrop ahead of its official platform launch. Designed to revolutionize user engagement and reward participation in decentralized finance, these features are set to strengthen COCA's position as a leader in the self-custodial wallet space.

COCA Announces the Launch of its Groundbreaking 3rd Point System and Token Airdrop, Paving the Way for the Future of Web3

The 3rd Point System encourages active user involvement through:

  • Trade & Bridge Bonuses, rewarding users for asset swaps.
  • Hold & Earn programs, incentivizing long-term asset holding.
  • Referral Rewards for expanding the COCA community.
  • Spend & Score benefits tied to COCA debit card transactions.

"We're focused on driving user engagement and giving back to our community through innovative rewards systems," said Mila Kryvko, CMO. "The 3rd Point System is just the beginning, with the upcoming token airdrop marking a milestone in our mission to create a seamless and secure crypto experience."

How to participate

  • Log into the app
  • Navigate to Profile > Contest
  • Earn Points to Receive Future Airdrop

COCA's Token Airdrop offers a chance for early users to own a part of the platform, with further details to be revealed in the coming weeks.

About COCA

COCA is an advanced crypto wallet platform that merges decentralized finance with traditional banking services, offering users a secure and intuitive experience. With features like Multi-Party Computation (MPC) for robust security, an on-ramp aggregator for seamless asset management, and a universal gas token for gasless transactions, COCA is at the forefront of Web3 innovation.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2497459/3rd_Point_System.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338075/4894012/COCA_Logo.jpg

COCA Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coca-announces-the-launch-of-its-groundbreaking-3rd-point-system-and-token-airdrop-paving-the-way-for-the-future-of-web3-302239281.html

