Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource, will be attending the Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Laguna Conference on September 11th and 12th. President and Chief Executive Officer John L. Stauch and EVP, CEO Pentair Pool, Jerome Pedretti will present on September 12th at 9:20 a.m. Pacific Time. Chief Financial Officer, Bob Fishman will participate in investor meetings on September 11th

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of Pentair's website (www.pentair.com). A replay of this presentation will be available approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of Mr. Stauch's remarks and will remain available on the website through December 10, 2024.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2023 of approximately $4.1 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 10,500 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

