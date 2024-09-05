

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus decreased in July from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Separate official data showed that retail sales expanded at a slightly slower pace.



The trade surplus dropped to EUR 203 million in July from EUR 565 million in the corresponding month last year.



In June, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 1.1 billion.



Both exports and imports climbed by 4.3 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively, in July from last year.



On a monthly basis, exports decreased 4.2 percent in July, while imports were 3.7 percent higher.



The annual sales growth in retail sales growtth eased slightly to a 5-month low of 2.5 percent in July from 2.6 percent in June. The volume of sales grew by 2.0 percent in specialized and non-specialized food retailing, and non-food retailing increased by a total of 3.8 percent.



