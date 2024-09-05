

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - NIO Inc. (NIO) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled -RMB5.126 billion, or -RMB2.50 per share. This compares with -RMB6.121 billion, or -RMB3.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, NIO Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -RMB4.532 billion or -RMB2.21 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 98.9% to RMB17.445 billion from RMB8.771 billion last year.



NIO Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -RMB5.126 Bln. vs. -RMB6.121 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -RMB2.50 vs. -RMB3.70 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB17.445 Bln vs. RMB8.771 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.630 to $2.707 Bln



