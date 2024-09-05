Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYPC | ISIN: US0213691035 | Ticker-Symbol: 8A2
Tradegate
04.09.24
14:23 Uhr
78,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,64 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,5079,0014:04
78,5079,0008:00
PR Newswire
05.09.2024 13:06 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altair Engineering Announces Crown Point Technologies as U.S. and Europe Data Analytics and AI Reseller

TROY, Mich., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, is excited to announce that Crown Point Technologies, a company specializing in technology solutions for the government and healthcare sectors, has been named an official reseller for the U.S. and Europe regions. This partnership will focus on bringing the capabilities of the Altair® RapidMiner® data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) platform to a broader range of clients.

Altair has announced that Crown Point Technologies has been named an official reseller for the U.S. and Europe regions, bringing the capabilities of the Altair® RapidMiner® data analytics and AI platform to a broader range of clients.

Crown Point Technologies brings extensive expertise in the government and healthcare industries. With a commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions, Crown Point Technologies will leverage its deep industry knowledge and customer relationships to drive the adoption of Altair's AI and data visualization tools. By adding Crown Point Technologies to its global channel partner ecosystem, Altair aims to accelerate the adoption of Altair RapidMiner in key markets, driving transformative outcomes for businesses and government organizations alike.

"We are thrilled to partner with Crown Point Technologies to expand our reach and impact within the government and healthcare markets," said Jason Napolitano, senior vice president, Americas, Altair. "Their expertise in these critical areas, combined with our best-in-class Altair RapidMiner platform, will empower organizations to harness the full potential of their data, enabling smarter decision-making and improved operational efficiency."

"Partnering with Altair allows us to offer our clients unparalleled AI and data visualization capabilities," said Stephen Kahmann, co-founder, Crown Point Technologies. "Altair's innovative solutions are a perfect fit for the complex needs of our clients in government and healthcare, and we look forward to delivering exceptional value together."

Altair was recently positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms for its offering, Altair RapidMiner. To download the Magic Quadrant, visit https://web.altair.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-data-science-and-machine-learning-platforms-2024. To learn more about the Altair RapidMiner platform and Altair's data analytics capabilities, visit https://altair.com/altair-rapidminer.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, Afraz Jaffri, Aura Popa, Peter Krensky, Jim Hare, Raghvender Bhati, Maryam Hassanlou, Tong Zhang, 17 June 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high-performance computing (HPC), and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across various industries to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://altair.com/.

Media contacts


Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations

Bridget Hagan

Stephen Palmtag

+1.216.769.2658

+1.669.328.9111

corp-newsroom@altair.com

ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa


Charlotte Hartmann


+49 (7031) 3095 6990-0


emea-newsroom@altair.com


Altair

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2495086/Altair_Crown_Point_Technologies.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altair-announces-crown-point-technologies-as-us-and-europe-data-analytics-and-ai-reseller-302236857.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.