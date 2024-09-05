Anzeige
MRI Software completes acquisition of Capita One to expand UK public sector offering

Combined solution suite is positioned to accelerate technology innovation for local authorities and social housing providers

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions and services, announces that its acquisition of Capita One, a subsidiary of UK-listed Capita plc, is now complete. The landmark deal was first announced in July. The regulatory conditions for the transaction have been obtained.

MRI Software logo

The acquisition is poised to meet rising demand for technology that enables the public sector to keep pace with compliance requirements and regulatory change. In acquiring Capita One, MRI gains additional capabilities that complement its existing public sector offering for customers in the UK. Capita One's solutions for education, tax calculation and collection, benefits administration and housing align well with MRI's solutions for social housing management and local government, with the shared aim to simplify compliance, property management, accounting, operations and resident services.

"We believe technology innovation plays a key role in creating safe, thriving communities, and we look forward to helping local authorities and social housing providers drive efficiencies and reduce complexity through combined offerings from MRI and Capita One," said Patrick Ghilani, Chief Executive Officer of MRI Software. "Our open and connected approach to software strives to equip clients with flexible solutions that evolve as requirements change."

"This acquisition presents an opportunity for Capita One clients to benefit from MRI's successful track record of supporting the public sector," said Jon Peart, Managing Director, Capita One. "We are excited about the opportunity this will present to Capita One clients as part of the MRI family."

MRI has a long history of collaborating with clients to ensure that product enhancements align with the unique needs of local authorities and social housing providers. In the coming weeks and months, Capita One clients will have opportunities to learn more about MRI and its commitment to the future of the industry.

MRI will continue to serve Capita One clients without interruption.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open and connected, AI-first platform empowers agents, owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organisations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than six million users worldwide, including the public sector. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realise their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, visit www.mrisoftware.com/uk.

Media contacts
Platform Communications for MRI
Nana Rodaki
+44 203 832 3690
mri@platformcomms.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2430175/MRI_Software__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mri-software-completes-acquisition-of-capita-one-to-expand-uk-public-sector-offering-302239285.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
