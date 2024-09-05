Anzeige
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
05.09.2024 13:10 Uhr
Purchase of own shares of AB "East West Agro"

From 2024-09-09 a purchase of own shares procedure for AB "East West Agro" ORS
(ISIN code LT0000132060) is launched. 

The closing date for execution of the procedure is 2024-09-13.
Order entry until 15:30 EET. Uncross time - 15:45 EET.

The price per share is EUR 15.50
The maximum number of shares to buy is 1 000.
The minimum number of shares to buy is 1.

Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system)
Order book: EWA1LOS12.





Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com
