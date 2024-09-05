

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The parliament of Chile has approved an agreement with the United States to protect market access to a number of U.S. cheese and meat products.



The Office of the United States Trade Representative said this agreement gives U.S. producers the opportunity to grow their businesses and to supply Chilean consumers with specialty cheeses and meats using certain terms, including cheddar, gouda, provolone, prosciutto, and salami.



The agreement ensures that current and future U.S. exporters of certain cheeses and meats will continue to be able to use those terms in Chile going forward. This is part of the Biden Administration's efforts to prevent market access for U.S. producers from being undermined through measures that disallow for the use of terms that describe types of cheese and meat products.



This agreement will also be treated as an integral part of the United States-Chile Free Trade Agreement, including for the purposes of dispute settlement.



'This is a welcome development from the Republic of Chile, and I would like to thank them for their work on this agreement,' said Ambassador Katherine Tai. 'It ensures that U.S. producers of meats and cheeses will not be excluded from the Chilean market and will continue to see the benefits of our mutually-beneficial trade relationship.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News