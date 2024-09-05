

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The euro rose to a 1-week high of 0.8435 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 0.8424.



Against the yen, the euro advanced to 159.47 from an early near 2-week low of 158.56.



Against the Swiss franc and the pound, the euro edged up to 0.9396 and 0.8436 from early lows of 0.9373 and 0.8424, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.86 against the greenback, 168.00 against the yen, 0.95 against the franc and 0.86 against the pound.



